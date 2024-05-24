La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) walks from the pitchers mound at the end of the fifth inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])n
La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) pitches against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High’s Ivan Narron (1) walks off the field after the end of the 5th inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High teammates attend a mound visit during the fifth inning in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game against San Antonio Johnson at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High’s Gustavo Gonzalez (30) covers his head in the dugout to protect himself front the 100 degree plus weather as they against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) tags San Antonio Johnson runner Ryan Maples (22) as he heads to first base in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High’s Nick Balderas (18) pitches in the sixth inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) fields a hit by San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
