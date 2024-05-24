Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: La Joya is dropped after losing to SA Johnson in... RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: La Joya is dropped after losing to SA Johnson in Semifinal series play By Joel Martinez - May 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) walks from the pitchers mound at the end of the fifth inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])n La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) pitches against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Ivan Narron (1) walks off the field after the end of the 5th inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High teammates attend a mound visit during the fifth inning in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game against San Antonio Johnson at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Gustavo Gonzalez (30) covers his head in the dugout to protect himself front the 100 degree plus weather as they against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) tags San Antonio Johnson runner Ryan Maples (22) as he heads to first base in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Nick Balderas (18) pitches in the sixth inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) pitches against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) fields a hit by San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Nick Balderas (18) pitches in the sixth inning against San Antonio Johnson in a Region IV-6A Semifinal series 2 playoff game at Veterans Field on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Laredo. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR La Joya falls in regional semis vs. SA Johnson Photo Gallery : Remembering Edinburg’s Fallen Sons UTRGV baseball knocks out WAC champs Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats San Antonio Brennan in Region al Finals series game one 16-3 Weslaco blasts pasts Brennan, takes 1-0 series lead