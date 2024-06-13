Eagle Pass cross country head coach Juan Gonzalez and McAllen High track head coach Luis Cantu are gearing up to bring more attention to distance running in the RGV, with he pair set to host the inaugural Distance Summit at the City of Palms from June 14-15 at the McAllen Convention Center.

The two-day event will feature sessions with elite cross country coaches from across the country, including U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Famer Damon Martin.

Other guest speakers include two-time Texas state champion Mike McClain of El Paso Eastwood, 14-time Florida state champion Frankie Ruiz of Belen Jesuit and pro distance coach Ryan Ponsonby.

Registration for the event can be found at https://palmsdistancesummit.com/.