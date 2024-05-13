WRITER’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting the Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star boys soccer all-area award winners. The Herald/Star coverage area ranges from Brownsville to La Feria. Check back throughout the week as we reveal the Lower Valley’s other superlative winners and be sure to pick up a copy of Saturday’s newspaper for a complete list of the all-area winners.

Brownsville St. Joseph head coach Edgar Tovar had to watch his team’s season end in heartbreak last season, falling in the TAPPS DII state championship game.

One year later, Tovar regrouped his troops and guided them back to the state finals, this time finishing the job with a 1-0 victory over Austin St. Michael’s for the TAPPS DII state crown.

For leading his team to a 19-5 overall record and a state title, Tovar is the Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

“Honestly, I’m surprised in winning this award. I didn’t expect it,” Tovar said. “As a coach we work to get the results on the field, regardless of what league or conference we’re in. We’re never thinking about getting any individual type of award.”

The 2023 TAPPS DII state runner-up opened the new district season hot out of the gate, outscoring opponents 29-2 through the first round of play en route to a 6-0-0 mark.

The dominance carried over into the second round of district, capping league play with a 11-1-0 mark while outscoring opponents 63-14.

In the postseason, the Bloodhounds faced their fair share of challenges, including a area round matchup against Houston Second Baptist.

Trailing 3-0 at the break, the Tovar-led Bloodhounds exploded for five second-half goals to complete the comeback and secure a spot in the TAPPS DII south regional championship game.

“Someone had said that I was going to come in at the half and yell at the kids,” Tovar said. “All I thought during that moment was that we couldn’t go home like this, losing our first playoff game at home. I just told them to keep calm. I told them that the team wasn’t better than us and that we don’t lose at home. We just had to do our part and we did.”

Brownsville St. Joseph capped its dream season in thrilling fashion, with the Bloodhounds scoring the game-winning goal in the championship game with just roughly 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

The victory marked the first state title for the Tovar and the Bloodhounds, a program which first took the field in 2008.

“I believe that we have crossed the line from being a small school to knowing that we have a program that year after year the goal is to reach the playoffs and more,” Tovar said. “Reaching that state championship last year, the difference this year is that the boys already know it. They’ve already experienced it before, and it showed.”

