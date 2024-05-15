WRITER’S NOTE: This story is part of a series highlighting the Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star boys soccer all-area award winners. The Herald/Star coverage area ranges from Brownsville to La Feria. Check back throughout the week as we reveal the Lower Valley’s other superlative winners and be sure to pick up a copy of Saturday’s newspaper for a complete list of the all-area winners.

Human cheat code.

That is the best way to describe Brownsville Jubilee’s Rogelio Galvan on the pitch this season.

The senior striker put up video game-like numbers during his final year with the Titans, racking up a career-high 48 goals in 14 district games.

His 48 goals were 19 more than the next closest RGV athlete during district play this year, with Galvan averaging a whopping 3.4 goals per game during league play.

Galvan is the Herald/Star 2024 Boys Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.

“This is something that brings more attention to our small school,” Galvan said. “We know that there is a lot of forwards of great quality in the RGV. That just makes this award even bigger for me and the school. I’m just very happy to get it.”

Last season Galvan was asked to make the move to striker after playing as a midfielder for most of his career.

His first season was an adjustment period for Galvan, scoring 20 goals in 14 district appearances.

This year, he took his game to another level, more than doubling his scoring total during district play, while helping the Titans capture their fourth district title in five years.

“I spent my whole life playing midfielder, but some stuff happened that I had to make the move to striker,” Galvan said. “I had to get used to the position. Little by little, with help from my coaches, I was able to find my groove and get comfortable in the spot.”

Galvan wasn’t just a big-time scorer throughout the year, also displaying his consistency with at least one goal during all but one of the Titans’ 14 district game.

During that span, Galvan was also held to just one goal or less three times, scoring multiple goals in 10 district games this year, including three games with four goals, three games with six goals and one match with eight goals.

“Those are the games that really made me feel comfortable in my new position,” Galvan said. “They gave me confidence to be even better on the pitch.”

Galvan’s scoring prowess continued against tougher competition during the postseason, netting a pair of goals during the Titans’ bi-district victory over IDEA Weslaco Pike, followed by another goal during Jubilee’s 3-1 win over Vanguard Beethoven in the Class 4A area round.

The Titans 2024 season came to an end in the third round of the playoffs against Region IV-4A runner-up Progreso, falling 2-0 to the Red Ants.

Galvan finishes his career with over 100 career goals as a part of the Titans, leaving as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“Honestly, it feels really good because I didn’t expect this,” Galvan said. “We had a really good season. We reached a lot of goals as a team and as individuals. It just feels good. We hoped to make a deeper run in the playoffs this year, but at the end we’re happy with everything we’ve accomplished.”

