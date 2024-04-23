PSJA tops Mission, wins third straight district title

SAN JUAN — PSJA High raised its third district championship trophy in three seasons after the Bears delivered an 11-1 beatdown in five innings against Mission High on Tuesday at PSJA High School.

“From the very beginning, they kind of doubted us because we lost some big hitters from last year’s team, but I knew we had some guys to fill in,” PSJA head coach Marco Guajardo said. “Our pitching has been strong all year and those two wins against La Joya were really big. We had a slow start today and picked it up and had some key hits. Nyles (Alvarez) came in and shut the door.”

The Bears (26-5, 9-0) led 5-1 entering the fifth and used a six-run inning to pull off the 10-run-rule win. Robert Montemayor stepped in to pinch hit with the bases loaded and took one for the team to bring the game-winning run across on a hit by pitch.

Nyles Alvarez led the Bears both offensively and on the mound in the victory. He went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and pitched two innings of relief with three strikeouts and just one hit surrendered.

“It’s honestly a lot of teamwork we put in since the beginning of the season. This was not only our goal but our expectation, and now we only go up from here,” Alvarez said.

Jacob Delgadillo picked up the win after allowing one earned run off one hit, one walk and three hit batters, also going 1-for-2 with two walks and a pair of RBIs. Jaime Lopez also drove in two runs and scored twice for PSJA.

The Bears will be District 31-6A’s No. 1 seed in next week’s playoffs. PSJA closes the regular season against Edinburg High at 7 p.m. Friday at Edinburg High School. The Eagles (11-17, 4-4) will look to bounce back against La Joya High at 7 p.m. Friday at Mission High School.

“The good thing is we have a lot of experience with these guys and a lot of experience from last year’s team. I’m hoping they can lead and teach the younger guys,” Guajardo said. “I think we have the guys to do it, so we’re looking forward to it.”