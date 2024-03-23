BROWNSVILLE — When Brownsville Jubilee joined the University Interscholastic League five years ago, the Titans were set on becoming a household name in RGV soccer.

From winning their first district title that same season to advancing to the third round for the first time in program history last year, the Titans have continued to raise the bar for their team year after year.

Jubilee added its fourth district title in five years this season, going 11-1-2 during 32-4A play. District titles are the bare minimum for the Titans now, however, as they look to take their program to the next level.

“If I’m being honest, the expectation for us from now on is state,” Brownsville Jubilee head coach Robert Coronado said following the team’s regular-season finale. “That’s the goal I’ve put on the program. Every year we’ve increased our level of expectations and level of play. This year our goal is state. We don’t have anything else. That is our goal. Anything less than that and we’re not successful.”

Jubilee’s third-round appearance last season marked new heights for the Titans, falling short of a regional tournament appearance after losing to eventual state champ Hidalgo during that round.

The third-round exit motivated the Titans this offseason, and they sought tougher competition to get them prepped for a state title run this year.

“After that loss to Hidalgo in the playoffs last year, they saw what we lacked and what we had to work on,” Coronado said. “My goal in the preseason was to find those big teams we could play against. Before, we weren’t given that opportunity, to be honest, but we were able to play about eight matches against teams that are Class 5A or 6A. The message I gave our kids after those games was that if we could compete against those teams, there is no excuse we can’t compete against the teams in 4A. I just wanted them to see that.”

The Titans look the part of state title contenders this year after a tough non-district slate.

Using a fast-paced offensive attack consisting of constant movement and quick touch passes, Jubilee averaged a staggering 8.3 goals per game in 14 district games, scoring five or more goals during 10 of those contests.

Spearheading the offensive juggernaut is midfielder-turned-forward Rogelio Galvan. The senior striker finished district play with a Valley-leading 48 goals, netting two or more during 10 of his 14 appearances. His dominant final year helped him eclipse the 100-goal mark during his two years with the Titans.

“It was not easy moving positions because I’m not a forward, naturally,” Galvan said. “I needed to change my position for the best of the team. I just want to help my team win. That’s my main goal. My teammates helped me with the assists. That 100-goal mark isn’t by me. It is the whole team, my coach, just everyone who helped me achieve this level.”

Galvan isn’t the only player scoring for the Titans, however, with four others tallying at least five goals during district play, including 10 from senior Gustavo Mata.

Jubilee’s offensive versatility and potential was on display during its 5-0 victory over Port Isabel in the regular-season finale, with four different players finding the back of the net.

“Going into that game we were really stressed and really nervous because we knew if we lost, we’d have to share the district title,” junior midfielder Leo Galvan said. “We didn’t want to share that title with anyone. Every single member of the team was concentrated that game. Our confidence was there, and we played the best game we have all year right before the playoffs.”

The Titans aren’t just an offensive juggernaut this year, fielding an equally dominant defense that allowed just 11 goals during district play. Their stout back line helped Jubilee hold 12 of its 14 opponents to one or less goals, including shutouts during six of those games.

Jubilee’s nickname was a sign of things to come for the team, which has grown into a titan among the RGV’s soccer teams in just five years.

This year it enters the postseason as a team to watch not only in the Valley but in the state, with expectations higher than ever.

Led by a motivated senior class, Jubilee is ready to raise the bar once again, setting its sights on the top of the mountain.

“More than anything, winning that state title would put our school’s name at the top,” said Mata, a four-year starter. “It would also mean a lot for us. For the schools in Brownsville, I know the goal is always to win state. That’s our goal, too. We want to reach that goal that everyone wants. We’ve been fighting for four years, so to leave with that title would be the best thing for us.

While the Titans are trying to reach their first state tournament, a pair of RGV 4A powers are in search of another Final Four appearance.

Hidalgo, last year’s Class 4A state champion, continued its tradition of success during head coach Esteban Alegria’s first full year at the helm, outscoring its district opponents 65-14 during league play en route to the 30-4A crown.

The Pirates don’t have a 40-goal player this season, but instead are led into the postseason by a two-headed offensive attack of Diego Torres and Ian Cerecedo. The duo combined for 28 goals during district play, each finding paydirt 14 times.

Hidalgo, which is looking to make its fourth state tournament appearance, opens the postseason on the road against Beeville Jones at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Meanwhile, the Progreso Red Ants entered the 2024 campaign with a lot of hype following the addition of former Valley View head coach Damian Magallan to the staff this offseason.

The Red Ants didn’t disappoint, dominating their competition in District 31-4A despite a starting lineup featuring seven freshmen.

Progreso outscored its opponents 91-5 during district play behind freshman Diego Macias and senior Joshua Perez’s 15 goals apiece, finishing with a 14-0-0 mark en route to the 31-4A crown.

A dominant regular season following the addition of Magallan has fans buzzing about a potential return to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Progreso opens the 2024 playoffs against Brownsville IDEA Riverview at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Stadium in Mercedes.

