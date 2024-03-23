Seeking public’s help, DPS releases footage of deadly San Carlos hit-and-run

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in San Carlos early Saturday morning, launching a law enforcement investigation and a request for the public’s help identifying the person responsible.

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided surveillance footage from a nearby area that showed the man, who has not yet been identified, walking southbound on State Highway 107 west of 84th Street in San Carlos at around 6:13 a.m. Saturday.

As the man continued walking he was suddenly struck by a vehicle, later determined to be a red or maroon Ford Escort passenger car, DPS said in a news release.

The driver failed to report the crash, remain on the scene, render aid or provide information to law enforcement.

Footage showed the man being propelled into the air and tumbling over the vehicle upon being struck. The vehicle appeared to come to a stop after the crash but later drove away.

The victim died at the scene due to his injuries, according to DPS.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle to call (956) 565-7600.