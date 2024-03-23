Noble Texas Builders visits TSTC for employer spotlight

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Some Texas State Technical College Building Construction Technology students recently listened to a presentation about potential job opportunities that they might pursue after graduation.

During Noble Texas Builders’ first employer spotlight at TSTC’s location in Harlingen, representatives Juan Chavez and Eric Delgado discussed the company’s mission, internship opportunities, current technologies being utilized, and other topics.

Delgado, the company’s vice president of building solutions, said they are looking to fill positions due to growth in La Feria, Houston and San Antonio.

“We are seeking individuals who have a strong attention to detail, some construction experience is preferred, and those who know where they would like to be in five years,” he said.

He talked about opportunities for advancement at the company.

“Every team looks into where they will be in one to two years,” he said. “That creates opportunities for new team members. For example, a laborer can transition to a superintendent, project manager, executive vice president and a CEO.”

Chavez, Noble Texas Builders’ vice president of leadership development and its corporate compliance officer, said the company’s employees work as a team to problem-solve.

“Our goal is to exceed customer expectations,” he said.

Chavez appreciated the students’ interest.

“They showed a willingness to be a part of something big with our company,” he said.

The recruitment presentation appealed to many of the students.

Colten Bauman, of Harlingen, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree, said the company’s desire to help employees develop their talent appealed to him.

“I’m interested in applying for the internship,” he said. “I appreciated that they are giving college students the opportunity to apply for a job and grow.”

Daniel Castillo, a native of Corpus Christi who now lives in Harlingen, is also pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree.

“I plan to apply for the internship,” he said. “I want to expand my knowledge by getting an OSHA certification. I used to work in the building construction industry, but I didn’t have the education. That’s why I enrolled in Building Construction Technology.”

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.