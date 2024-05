RGV Baseball Bi-District Playoff Schedule – 5/2/24 – 5/4/24

By

VALLEY HS BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A La Joya High vs. San Benito Best of 3 Series Game 1: La Joya High 3, San Benito 1, La Joya High leads series 1-0 Game 2: Friday 6:30 p.m. at San Benito Game 3: Saturday 11 a.m. at La Joya High (if necessary)

Los Fresnos vs. Edinburg Economedes

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Los Fresnos 11, Edinburg Economedes 1, Los Fresnos leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Edinburg Economedes

Game 3: Saturday 12 p.m. at Edinburg Economedes (if necessary) PSJA High vs. Harlingen High Best of 3 Series Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Harlingen High Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. at PSJA High Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Weslaco High vs. Mission High

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Weslaco High 3, Mission High 2, Weslaco High leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Weslaco High

Game 3: Saturday 12 p.m. at Weslaco High (if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Porter vs. McAllen Memorial

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: McAllen Memorial 10, Brownsville Porter 2, McAllen Memorial leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Brownsville Porter

Game 3: Saturday 7 p.m. at McAllen Memorial (if necessary)

Brownsville Veterans vs. Sharyland High

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Brownsville Veterans 4, Sharyland High 3, Brownsville Veterans leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Sharyland High

Game 3: Saturday 3 p.m. at Brownsville Veterans (if necessary)

McAllen High vs. Harlingen South

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: McAllen High 6, Harlingen South 0, McAllen High leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Harlingen South

Game 3: Saturday 1 p.m. at McAllen High (if necessary)

La Joya Palmview vs. Victoria West

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: La Joya Palmview 1, Victoria West 0, La Joya Palmview leads series 1-0

Game 2: Saturday 4 p.m. at San Diego

Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at San Diego (if necessary)

Mission Veterans vs. Victoria East

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Friday 6 p.m. at Robstown

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m. at Robstown

Game 3: Saturday 2 p.m. at Robstown (if necessary)

Rio Grande City vs. Corpus Christi Ray

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Rio Grande City 3, Corpus Christi Ray 2, Rio Grande City leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at Rio Grande City

Game 3: Saturday 5 p.m. at Sinton (if necessary)

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Brownsville Lopez Best of 3 Series Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Sharyland Pioneer Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. at Brownsville Lopez Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at Brownsville Lopez (if necessary)

CLASS 4A

Grulla vs. Tuloso-Midway

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 2, Grulla 0, Tuloso-Midway leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 6 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway

Game 3: Friday 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Hidalgo vs. Bishop

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Bishop

Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. at Hidalgo

Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

La Feria vs. Calallen

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Calallen 12, La Feria 0, Calallen leads series 1-0

Game 2: Friday 6 p.m. at La Feria

Game 3: Friday 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Rio Hondo vs. Donna IDEA

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Rio Hondo 11, Donna IDEA 1

Game 2: Rio Hondo 14, Donna IDEA 4, Rio Hondo wins series 2-0

Lyford vs. Monte Alto

One Game Playoff: Friday 6 p.m. at Lyford

Edinburg IDEA College Prep vs. Progreso

One Game Playoff: Edinburg IDEA College Prep 15, Progreso 4, Edinburg IDEA College Prep advances

Edinburg IDEA Quest vs. Santa Rosa

One Game Playoff: Friday 6:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa