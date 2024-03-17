DPS suspects alcohol a factor in fatal Edinburg crash that left one dead

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Department of Public Safety suspects alcohol was a contributing factor in a Saturday crash that left an Edinburg man dead.

Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna, 34, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, DPS stated in a news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday on FM 1925 and Tower Road east of Edinburg, the release stated.

DPS said a preliminary investigation revealed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was occupied by a man, woman and child, was traveling westbound on FM 1925 and attempted to turn left onto Tower Road.

A gray Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound behind the Dodge. The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Padilla-Luna, failed to control speed and collided with the Dodge, the release stated.

The three occupants of the Dodge were not transported to the hospital.

DPS continues to investigate the fatal crash, adding that a toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.