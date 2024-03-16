THSWPA State Meet: Los Fresnos wins team title, 25 lifters crowned state champs

The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) State Championships took place Wednesday through Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco where Los Fresnos won its ninth straight team title and 25 individual powerlifters were crowned state champions.

The THSWPA Class 1A-2A and Class 6A State Championships started the four-day event Wednesday. Class 3A DI, 3A DII and Unequipped Division competed Thursday, and Class 4A DI and Class 4A DII lifted Friday. The THSWPA Class 5A DI and DII State Champions rounded the four-day event Saturday in Frisco.

Each lifter goes through three different sets of lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift. The total weight combined from the three lifts determines the winner. Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1.

Below is a running list recapping the Days 1-4 of the THSWPA State Championships along with a results for top five finishers in each class, division and weight class.

Day 4 – Class 5A DI and Class 5A DII State Championships

Three RGV girls powerlifting teams earned top three finishes and 14 individual lifters were crowned state champions at the THSWPA 5A DI and 5A DII State Championships on Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

In 5A DI, Brownsville Veterans’ girls powerlifting team finished in second place with 21 team points. The Chargers were led by individual state championships from Alexa Alaniz in the 105-pound weight class (340 squat, 165 bench, 335 deadlift, 840 total) and Ollie Valdez in the 132-pound weight class (400 squat, 225 bench, 340 deadlift, 965 total), and a second place individual finish from Noemi Perez at 132 pounds (405 squat, 210 bench, 330 deadlift, 945 total).

In 5A DII, the Edcouch-Elsa and Mission Veterans girls powerlifting teams placed second and third with 25 team points and 19 team points, respectively, in the THSWPA Class 5A DII State Championships on Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Edcouch-Elsa’s Addie Anzaldua won gold in the 105-pound weight class (325 squat, 130 bench, 330 deadlift, 785 total), while teammates Katie Contreras and Isabella Gaspar finished second in the 97-pound and 165-pound weight classes.

Mission Veterans’ Deseray Rodriguez dominated the 148-pound weight class to win gold with a total of 1,255, 275 pounds higher than the second place finisher. Rodriguez lifted 510 on squat, 290 on bench and 455 on deadlift. Fellow Patriots powerlifter Kaitlynn Ocanas brought home gold win the 132-pound weight class with a 970 total (415 squat, 240 bench, 315 deadlift).

THSWPA Class 5A DI State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – June Acevedo, Donna High (315 squat, 150 bench, 260 deadlift, 725 total); 5th Place – Evelyn Mantle, McAllen High (235 squat, 130 bench, 240 deadlift, 605 total).

105-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Alexa Alaniz, Brownsville Veterans (340 squat, 165 bench, 335 deadlift, 840 total); 2nd Place – Britney Mendoza, McAllen Memorial (340 squat, 155 bench, 285 deadlift, 780 total); 3rd Place – Jayden Caratachea, McAllen Rowe (310 squat, 140 bench, 315 deadlift, 765 total); 4th Place – Maya Montreal, Harlingen South (290 squat, 130 bench, 330 deadlift, 750 total).

114-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Dinorah Galvan, La Joya Palmview (400 squat, 190 bench, 295 deadlift, 885 total); 2nd Place – Ayva Treviño, Harlingen South (320 squat, 150 bench, 300 deadlift, 770 total); 4th Place – Hailey McClanahan, Brownsville Veterans (305 squat, 150 bench, 310 deadlift, 765 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Jennifer Escalante, Edinburg Vela (370 squat, 255 bench, 330 deadlift, 990 total).

132-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Ollie Valdez, Brownsville Veterans (400 squat, 225 bench, 340 deadlift, 965 total); 2nd Place – Noemi Perez, Brownsville Veterans (405 squat, 2210 bench, 330 deadlift, 945 total).

148-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Gabrielle Vega, Harlingen South (400 squat, 225 bench, 330 deadlift, 955 total); 5th Place – Isabella Salinas, McAllen High (350 squat, 215 bench, 310 deadlift, 875 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Amira Rodriguez, Harlingen South (400 squat, 220 bench, 330 deadlift, 950 total).

181-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Alejandra Calderon, McAllen Memorial (450 squat, 245 bench, 325 deadlift, 1,020 total); 3rd Place – Dulce Salazar, Brownsville Lopez (430 squat, 195 bench, 325 deadlift, 950 total); 5th Place – Alessandra Uribe, Donna High (410 squat, 230 bench, 295 deadlift, 935 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Natalie Martinez, Harlingen South (415 squat, 215 bench, 320 deadlift, 950 total).

220-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Dayana Hernandez, Weslaco East (425 squat, 365 bench, 365 deadlift, 1,055 total); 4th Place – Emily Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela (390 squat, 230 bench, 370 deadlift, 990 total).

242-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kayleen Garcia, Weslaco East (475 squat, 315 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,215 total); 2nd Place – Maya Magallanes, Rio Grande City (475 squat, 285 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,165 total); 4th Place – Melanie Olvera, Donna North (430 squat, 220 bench, 345 deadlift, 995 total); 5th Place – Halee Guzinsky, PSJA North (405 squat, 240 bench, 330 deadlift, 975 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 1st Place – Yaresi Ozuna, McAllen High (520 squat, 420 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,345 total); 2nd Place – Kayra Guerrero, Donna High (480 squat, 315 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,165 total).

THSWPA Class 5A DII State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Brittney Benedetti, PSJA Memorial (275 squat, 140 bench, 275 deadlift, 690 total); 2nd Place – Katie Contreras, Edcouch-Elsa (260 squat, 135 bench, 250 deadlift, 645 total); 3rd Place – Jackie Mora, Mission Veterans (270 squat, 140 bench, 235 deadlift, 645 total).

105-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Addie Anzaldua, Edcouch-Elsa (325 squat, 130 bench, 330 deadlift, 785 total); 3rd Place – America Villegas, PSJA Southwest (315 squat, 155 bench, 250 deadlift, 720 total).

114-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Pearla Cevantes, Sharyland High (355 squat, 170 bench, 325 deadlift, 850 total); 4th Place – Kaylee Beltran, Edcouch-Elsa (355 squat, 165 bench, 320 deadlift, 840 total); 5th Place – Rubi Salaya, PSJA Southwest (340 squat, 160 bench, 310 deadlift, 810 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Alexci Gallegos, Sharyland Pioneer (365 squat, 170 bench, 365 deadlift, 900 total); 4th Place – Leslie Torres, Edcouch-Elsa (345 squat, 180 bench, 285 deadlift, 810 total).

132-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kaitlynn Ocanas, Mission Veterans (415 squat, 240 bench, 315 deadlift, 970 total); 3rd Place – Lexi Gonzalez, Sharyland High (355 squat, 185 bench, 325 deadlift, 865 total); 4th Place – Marissa Gomez, Edcouch-Elsa (310 squat, 215 bench, 315 deadlift, 840 total).

148-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Deseray Rodriguez, Mission Veterans (510 squat, 290 bench, 455 deadlift, 1,255 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kayleen Perez, Roma (450 squat, 265 bench, 350 deadlift, 1,065 total); 2nd Place – Isabella Gaspar, Edcouch-Elsa (420 squat, 220 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,015 total).

181-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Mya Mendoza, Sharyland Pioneer (470 squat, 195 bench, 340 deadlift, 1,005 total); 4th Place – Natalyn Reyes, Edcouch-Elsa (390 squat, 195 bench, 395 deadlift, 980 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Miranda Montez, PSJA Southwest (500 squat, 235 bench, 410 deadlift, 1,145 total); 5th Place – Carina Rabel, Mercedes (390 squat, 255 bench, 275 deadlift, 920 total).

242-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Heaven Castro, Brownsville Porter (425 squat, 250 bench, 360 deadlift, 1,035 total); 4th Place – Jordin Vasquez, Mission Veterans (390 squat, 210 bench, 320 deadlift, 920 total).

Day 3 – Class 4A DI and Class 4A DII State Championships

La Feria’s girls powerlifting team posted a third place team finish in the THSWPA Class 4A DI State Championships with 15 points led by a pair of individual state champions in Eneece Avila and Julissa Ramirez.

Hidalgo and Grulla also had one powerlifter each win state titles.

La Feria’s Avila lifted 675 total pounds to win first place in the 97-pound weight class with a 250 squat, 175 bench and 250 deadlift.

Ramirez totaled 1,135 pounds in the 242-plus weight class and edged out second place by five pounds to win gold. Ramirez lifted 530 on squat, 260 on bench and 345 on deadlift.

Hidalgo’s Arisbe Gonzalez blew her competition out of the water and struck gold in the Class 4A DI 242-pound weight class. Her 1,155 total (450 squat, 360 bench, 345 deadlift) was 155 pounds higher than the second place finisher.

Grulla’s Kylie Treviño was also crowned state champion in the Class 4A DII 220-pound weight class with a 1,120-pound total (525 squat, 245 bench, 350 deadlift).

THSWPA Class 4A DI State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Eneece Avila, La Feria (250 squat, 175 bench, 250 deadlift, 675 total).

105-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Corina Leal, Hidalgo (305 squat, 195 bench, 290 deadlift, 790 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Yuridia Godoy, Hidalgo (345 squat, 215 bench, 300 deadlift, 860 total).

132-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Galilea Gonzalez, La Feria (365 squat, 235 bench, 325 deadlift, 925 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Kelsey Cooper, Zapata (415 squat, 180 bench, 345 deadlift, 940 total).

242-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Arisbe Gonzalez, Hidalgo (450 squat, 360 bench, 345 deadlift, 1,155 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 1st Place – Julissa Ramirez, La Feria (530 squat, 260 bench, 345 deadlift, 1,135 total).

THSWPA Class 4A DII State Championships – Top Five Finishes

148-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Danielle Salazar, Raymondville (405 squat, 175 bench, 380 deadlift, 960 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Ava Chavez, Raymondville (435 squat, 275 bench, 325 deadlift, 1,035 total).

220-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kylie Treviño, Grulla (525 squat, 245 bench, 350 deadlift, 1,120 total).

Day 2 – Class 3A DI, Class 3A DII and Unequipped Division State Championships

Brownsville IDEA Riverview’s Joselyn Cantu was the lone RGV powerlifter to win gold on Day 2 of the THSWPA State Championships.

Cantu finished first in the Class 3A DI 220-pound weight class with a total of 1,040 pounds (450 squat, 180 bench, 410 deadlift).

THSWPA Class 3A DI State Championships – Top Five Finishes

105-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Kylee Torres, Rio Hondo (235 squat, 170 bench, 265 deadlift, 670 total).

114-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Starlynn Garza, Rio Hondo (295 squat, 145 bench, 325 deadlift, 765 total).

181-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Heather May, Lyford (375 squat, 210 bench, 355 deadlift, 940 total).

220-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Joselyn Cantu, Brownsville IDEA Riverview (450 squat, 180 bench, 410 deadlift, 1,040 total).

THSWPA Class 3A DII State Championships – Top Five Finishes

148-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Isla Rojas, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (360 squat, 210 bench, 325 deadlift, 895 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Amaya Bohannon, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (300 squat, 220 bench, 210 deadlift, 830 total).

THSWPA Unequipped State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Nikaeyla De La Rosa, Rio Hondo (165 squat, 70 bench, 230 deadlift, 465 total).

Day 1 – Class 1A-2A and Class 6A State Championships

The Los Fresnos girls powerlifting program is close to running out of fingers to wear state championship rings.

The Los Fresnos Falcons won their ninth consecutive Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) Class 6A State Championship on Wednesday at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Falcons combined to score 30 team points by way of three first-place finishes, one third-place finish, two fourth-place medals and two fifth place medals.

Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1. Each lifter goes through three different sets of lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift. The total weight combined from the three lifts determines the winner.

Los Fresnos’ three individual state champions crowned Wednesday are Clarissa Rodriguez in the 97-pound weight class (330 squat, 170 bench, 270 deadlift, 770 total), Alondra Salas in the 114-pound weight class (305 squat, 170 bench, 340 deadlift, 815 total) and Kimberly Almazan in the 198-pound weight class (450 squat, 280 bench, 390 deadlift, 1,120 total).

Two more RGV powerlifters won individual state gold as Edinburg Economedes’ Angelina Leon finished first in the 132-pound weight class (375 squat, 240 bench, 350 deadlift, 965 total) and PSJA High’s Madison Garcia finished first in the 148-pound weight class (410 squat, 260 bench, 395 deadlift, 1,065 total).

San Benito’s Jaslyn Estrella (242-plus – 515 squat, 300 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,220 total), Edinburg High’s Lynette Herrera (181 – 450 squat, 235 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,070 total), San Benito’s Leandra Machuca (132 – 415 squat, 180 bench, 360 deadlift, 955 total), Weslaco High’s Jo Villanueva (123 – 315 squat, 185 bench, 365 deadlift, 865 total), PSJA High’s Valeria Villarreal (105 – 285 squat, 140 bench, 335 deadlift, 760 total), Mission High’s Samantha Rodriguez (97 – 270 squat, 135 bench, 275 deadlift, 680 total) all brought back silver medals with second place finishes.

Brownsville Hanna’s Karelly Jimenez (220 – 385 squat, 295 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,050 total), Weslaco High’s Samantha Espinoza (114 – 315 squat, 190 bench, 280 deadlift, 785 total), Weslaco High’s Valeria Quiroz (105 – 300 squat, 170 bench, 290 deadlift, 760 total) and Los Fresnos’ Victoria Rodriguez (97 – 265 squat, 150 bench, 260 deadlift, 675 total) finished with bronze medals.

La Villa also posted a fourth-place team finish at the THSWPA Class 1A-2A State Meet on Thursday in Frisco led by 242-plus state champion Daisy Luna (460 squat, 265 bench, 360 deadlift, 1,085 total).

Santa Maria’s Melanie Garza finished second in the 123-pound weight class (360 squat, 150 bench, 295 deadlift, 805 total) and La Villa’s Kaycei Salazar earned third in the 105-pound weight class (265 squat, 160 bench, 265 deadlift, 690 total).

The THSWPA State Championships continue tomorrow through Saturday. Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II and Unequipped Division compete Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Class 4A Division I and Class 4A Division II lift Friday, with Class 5A Division I and Class 5A Division II wrapping the state meet up Saturday.

Results from Thursday through Saturday will be posted here as results become available.

THSWPA Class 6A State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Clarissa Rodriguez, Los Fresnos (330 squat, 170 bench, 270 deadlift, 770 total); 2nd Place – Samantha Rodriguez, Mission High (270 squat, 135 bench, 275 deadlift, 680 total); 3rd Place – Victoria Rodriguez, Los Fresnos (265 squat, 150 bench, 260 deadlift, 675 total); 4th Place – Hailey Galarza, San Benito (255 squat, 140 bench, 225 deadlift, 620 total); 5th Place – Glenda Ortiz, Los Fresnos (255 squat, 115 bench, 240 deadlift, 610 total).

105-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Valeria Villarreal, PSJA High (285 squat, 140 bench, 335 deadlift, 760 total); 3rd Place – Valeria Quiroz, Weslaco High (300 squat, 170 bench, 290 deadlift, 760 total); 5th Place – Alyssa Baker, San Benito (275 squat, 145 bench, 305 deadlift, 725 total).

114-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Alondra Salas, Los Fresnos (305 squat, 170 bench, 340 deadlift, 815 total); 3rd Place – Samantha Espinoza, Weslaco High (315 squat, 190 bench, 280 deadlift, 785 total); 5th Place – Graciela Estrada, Harlingen High (310 squat, 160 bench, 280 deadlift, 750 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Jo Villanueva, Weslaco High (315 squat, 185 bench, 365 deadlift, 865 total); 5th Place – Aubrey Cantu, Harlingen High (285 squat, 215 bench, 275 deadlift, 775 total).

132-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Angelina Leon, Edinburg Economedes (375 squat, 240 bench, 350 deadlift, 965 total); 2nd Place – Leandra Machuca, San Benito (415 squat, 180 bench, 360 deadlift, 955 total).

148-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Madison Garcia, PSJA High (410 squat, 260 bench, 395 deadlift, 1,065 total); 4th Place – Rheanna Rodriguez, Weslaco High (395 squat, 235 bench, 330 deadlift, 960 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Priscilla Mendoza, Los Fresnos (390 squat, 215 bench, 370 deadlift, 975 total); 5th Place – Arianna Marin, Los Fresnos (410 squat, 225 bench, 325 deadlift, 960 total).

181-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Lynette Herrera, Edinburg High (450 squat, 235 bench, 385 deadlift, 1,070 total); 5th Place – Ameerah Gonzales, Brownsville Hanna (380 squat, 215 bench, 330 deadlift, 925 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kimberly Almazan, Los Fresnos (450 squat, 280 bench, 390 deadlift, 1,120 total); 4th Place – Makayla Atkinson, Los Fresnos (395 squat, 275 bench, 330 deadlift, 1,000); 5th Place – Ariana Memik, Harlingen High (405 squat, 230 bench, 330 deadlift, 965 total).

220-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Karelly Jimenez, Brownsville Hanna (385 squat, 295 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,050 total); 4th Place – Elsa Raya, Brownsville Hanna (385 squat, 320 bench, 330 deadlift, 1,035 total).

242-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Breanna Amos, Weslaco High (460 squat, 265 bench, 415 deadlift, 1,140 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 2nd Place – Jaslyn Estrella, San Benito (515 squat, 300 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,190 total); 4th Place – Julia Medellin, Edinburg North (480 squat, 290 bench, 335 deadlift, 1,105 total).

THSWPA Class 1A-2A State Championships – Top Five Finishes

105-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Kaycei Salazar, La Villa (265 squat, 160 bench, 265 deadlift, 690 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Melanie Garza, Santa Maria (360 squat, 150 bench, 295 deadlift, 805 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Isabella Almazan, La Villa (360 squat, 185 bench, 335 deadlift, 880 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 1st Place – Daisy Luna, La Villa (460 squat, 265 bench, 360 deadlift, 1,085 total.