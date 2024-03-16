Home Local News Photo Gallery: RGV Livestock Show Sale of Champions Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: RGV Livestock Show Sale of Champions By Joel Martinez - March 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Rabbits wait to be sold during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Auctioneer Steve Arenek works a sale during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Auctioneer Steve Arenek works during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Daniel Guzman, 11, guides “Queso” after the sal eduring the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Animals wait to be sold during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Glitter decoates the back of a steer during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Animals wait to be sold during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Reserve grand champion steer named “RJ” is guilded out by Matthew Sanchez, 17, after his sale during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Covergirls watch the action during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rabbits are carried off during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Animals wait to be sold during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Cover girl Hadleigh Grace Keath stands next to the Grand Champion of Agriculture while waiting on the offical photo to be taken after its sale during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ava Hernandez comforts her steer before the sale during Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A steer receives a scratch on the head before being sold during the sale during the Sale of Champions at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Livestock show kids sell projects for thousands of dollars at Sale of Champions Mission police officer shot in stable condition; suspect critical Photo Gallery: Livestock Show steer judging