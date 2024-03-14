Most of the RGV’s boys soccer teams closed out the regular season earlier this week. Check out who finished as the Valley’s leading goal scorer during district play! List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].
|Top 20 District Goal Leaders
|NAME
|TEAM
|GOALS
|GP
|GPG
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|48
|14
|3.4
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|29
|18
|1.6
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|27
|14
|1.9
|Diego Saldana
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|26
|12
|2.2
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|26
|14
|1.9
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|26
|18
|1.4
|Claudio Torres
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|21
|12
|1.8
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|21
|18
|1.2
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|20
|18
|1.1
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|20
|18
|1.1
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|14
|1.4
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|19
|18
|1.1
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|18
|14
|1.3
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|18
|16
|1.1
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|16
|14
|1.1
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|16
|18
|0.9
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|15
|14
|1.1
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|15
|14
|1.1
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|15
|14
|1.1
|Julio Cardenas
|PSJA Memorial
|15
|18
|0.8
|District 31-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Jesus Martinez
|Edinburg North
|8
|Randy Galvan
|Edinburg Economedes
|6
|Jacob Roman
|Edinburg North
|6
|Juan Lugo
|Edinburg Economedes
|4
|Brandon Saenz
|Edinburg North
|4
|Erick Gonzalez
|Edinburg North
|4
|Jonathan Reynaga
|Mission High
|4
|Armando Del Angel
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|District 32-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Rafa Ramos
|Brownsville Hanna
|9
|Alexis Morales
|San Benito
|9
|Checo Gomez
|Brownsville Hanna
|8
|Gio Barrientos
|Los Fresnos
|8
|Adrian Longoria
|Brownsville Rivera
|6
|Manuel Medina
|Brownsville Rivera
|6
|Josh Trejo
|Los Fresnos
|6
|Pedro Villanueva
|Brownsville Rivera
|5
|Francisco Barrientos
|San Benito
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4
|District 30-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|16
|Alejandro Barcena
|Laredo Martin
|12
|Aaron Andrade
|Laredo Nixon
|12
|Ruben Tijerina
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|9
|Ever Mares
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|8
|Jovany Martinez
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|Ruben Davila
|La Joya Palmview
|7
|Alejandro Casillas
|Laredo Nixon
|6
|Diego Tostado
|Mission Veterans
|6
|Jose Duarte
|Rio Grande City
|6
|District 31-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|21
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|20
|Julio Cardenas
|PSJA Memorial
|15
|Francisco Gomez
|Sharyland High
|12
|Iker Urueta
|Sharyland High
|12
|Juan Pablo Trevino
|Sharyland High
|12
|Leo Mendoza
|McAllen High
|11
|Alan Martinez
|McAllen High
|10
|Emiliano Villegas
|Valley View
|10
|Eleazar Garcia
|PSJA Memorial
|9
|District 32-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|29
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|26
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|20
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|19
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|16
|Enrique Torres
|Donna North
|13
|Christopher De Leon
|Donna North
|12
|Richard Martinez
|Donna North
|9
|Otoniel Perez
|Edcouch-Elsa
|7
|Melvin Gomez
|Donna North
|6
|District 30-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|18
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|14
|Ian Cerecedo
|Hidalgo
|14
|Jesus Gonzalez
|IDEA Pharr
|11
|Justin Nazariega
|IDEA North Mission
|8
|Javier Castro
|IDEA Pharr
|8
|Cristian Ortega
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Luis Maldonado
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Alfonso Velasquez
|Hidalgo
|6
|Diego Rivera
|IDEA North Mission
|6
|Matias Rivas
|IDEA Pharr
|6
|District 31-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|27
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|18
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|15
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|15
|Adrian Medina
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|11
|Kevin Garcia
|Progreso
|9
|Sergio Gonzalez
|IDEA Alamo
|8
|Gabriel Martinez
|IDEA Alamo
|7
|Carlos Lopez
|Progreso
|7
|Eliazer Magallan
|Progreso
|7
|Hicker Segura
|Progreso
|7
|Miguel Chavez
|Progreso
|7
|District 32-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|48
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|26
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|15
|Gustavo Mata
|Brownsville Jubilee
|10
|Diego Zuniga
|Brownsville Jubilee
|9
|Diego Delgado
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|6
|Leonardo Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|6
|Sebastian Trevino
|Brownsville Jubilee
|6
|Dominic Acosta
|Port Isabel
|6
|Leon Pena
|Port Isabel
|6