Most of the RGV’s boys soccer teams closed out the regular season earlier this week. Check out who finished as the Valley’s leading goal scorer during district play! List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].

Top 20 District Goal Leaders NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 48 14 3.4 Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 29 18 1.6 Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 27 14 1.9 Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 14 1.9 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 26 18 1.4 Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8 Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 21 18 1.2 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 20 18 1.1 Juan Nieto Donna High 20 18 1.1 Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 14 1.4 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 19 18 1.1 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 18 14 1.3 Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 16 1.1 Jose Garcia Roma 16 14 1.1 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 16 18 0.9 Diego Macias Progreso 15 14 1.1 Joshua Perez Progreso 15 14 1.1 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 14 1.1 Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 15 18 0.8

District 31-6A Name Team Goals Jesus Martinez Edinburg North 8 Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 6 Jacob Roman Edinburg North 6 Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 4 Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 4 Erick Gonzalez Edinburg North 4 Jonathan Reynaga Mission High 4 Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 3

District 32-6A Name Team Goals Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 9 Alexis Morales San Benito 9 Checo Gomez Brownsville Hanna 8 Gio Barrientos Los Fresnos 8 Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 6 Manuel Medina Brownsville Rivera 6 Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 6 Pedro Villanueva Brownsville Rivera 5 Francisco Barrientos San Benito 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

District 30-5A Name Team Goals Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 Jose Garcia Roma 16 Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 12 Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 12 Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9 Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8 Jovany Martinez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7 Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 7 Alejandro Casillas Laredo Nixon 6 Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 6 Jose Duarte Rio Grande City 6

District 31-5A Name Team Goals Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 21 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 20 Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 15 Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 12 Iker Urueta Sharyland High 12 Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 12 Leo Mendoza McAllen High 11 Alan Martinez McAllen High 10 Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10 Eleazar Garcia PSJA Memorial 9

District 32-5A Name Team Goals Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 29 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 26 Juan Nieto Donna High 20 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 19 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 16 Enrique Torres Donna North 13 Christopher De Leon Donna North 12 Richard Martinez Donna North 9 Otoniel Perez Edcouch-Elsa 7 Melvin Gomez Donna North 6

District 30-4A Name Team Goals Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14 Jesus Gonzalez IDEA Pharr 11 Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 8 Javier Castro IDEA Pharr 8 Cristian Ortega IDEA Pharr 7 Luis Maldonado IDEA Pharr 7 Alfonso Velasquez Hidalgo 6 Diego Rivera IDEA North Mission 6 Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6

District 31-4A Name Team Goals Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 27 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 18 Diego Macias Progreso 15 Joshua Perez Progreso 15 Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 11 Kevin Garcia Progreso 9 Sergio Gonzalez IDEA Alamo 8 Gabriel Martinez IDEA Alamo 7 Carlos Lopez Progreso 7 Eliazer Magallan Progreso 7 Hicker Segura Progreso 7 Miguel Chavez Progreso 7

District 32-4A Name Team Goals Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 48 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 10 Diego Zuniga Brownsville Jubilee 9 Diego Delgado Brownsville IDEA Frontier 6 Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 6 Sebastian Trevino Brownsville Jubilee 6 Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6 Leon Pena Port Isabel 6