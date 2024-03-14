Most of the RGV’s boys soccer teams closed out the regular season earlier this week. Check out who finished as the Valley’s leading goal scorer during district play! List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected]

Top 20 District Goal Leaders
NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG
Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 48 14 3.4
Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 29 18 1.6
Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 27 14 1.9
Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2
Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 14 1.9
Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 26 18 1.4
Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8
Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 21 18 1.2
Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 20 18 1.1
Juan Nieto Donna High 20 18 1.1
Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 14 1.4
Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 19 18 1.1
Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 18 14 1.3
Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 16 1.1
Jose Garcia Roma 16 14 1.1
Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 16 18 0.9
Diego Macias Progreso 15 14 1.1
Joshua Perez Progreso 15 14 1.1
Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 14 1.1
Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 15 18 0.8

 

Edinburg North’s Jesus Martinez. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 31-6A
Name Team Goals
Jesus Martinez Edinburg North 8
Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 6
Jacob Roman Edinburg North 6
Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 4
Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 4
Erick Gonzalez Edinburg North 4
Jonathan Reynaga Mission High 4
Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 3

 

District 32-6A
Name Team Goals
Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 9
Alexis Morales San Benito 9
Checo Gomez Brownsville Hanna 8
Gio Barrientos Los Fresnos 8
Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 6
Manuel Medina Brownsville Rivera 6
Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 6
Pedro Villanueva Brownsville Rivera 5
Francisco Barrientos San Benito 5
Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

 

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis. (Joel Martinez | The Monitor)
District 30-5A
Name Team Goals
Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19
Jose Garcia Roma 16
Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 12
Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 12
Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8
Jovany Martinez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 7
Alejandro Casillas Laredo Nixon 6
Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 6
Jose Duarte Rio Grande City 6

 

PSJA North’s Jacob Ocanas. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 31-5A
Name Team Goals
Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 21
Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 20
Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 15
Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 12
Iker Urueta Sharyland High 12
Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 12
Leo Mendoza McAllen High 11
Alan Martinez McAllen High 10
Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10
Eleazar Garcia PSJA Memorial 9

 

Brownsville Lopez’s Diego Guerra. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 32-5A
Name Team Goals
Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 29
Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 26
Juan Nieto Donna High 20
Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 19
Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 16
Enrique Torres Donna North 13
Christopher De Leon Donna North 12
Richard Martinez Donna North 9
Otoniel Perez Edcouch-Elsa 7
Melvin Gomez Donna North 6

 

District 30-4A
Name Team Goals
Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18
Diego Torres Hidalgo 14
Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14
Jesus Gonzalez IDEA Pharr 11
Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 8
Javier Castro IDEA Pharr 8
Cristian Ortega IDEA Pharr 7
Luis Maldonado IDEA Pharr 7
Alfonso Velasquez Hidalgo 6
Diego Rivera IDEA North Mission 6
Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6

 

IDEA Edinburg Quest’s Sebastian Chapa. (Courtesy Photo)
District 31-4A
Name Team Goals
Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 27
Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 18
Diego Macias Progreso 15
Joshua Perez Progreso 15
Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 11
Kevin Garcia Progreso 9
Sergio Gonzalez IDEA Alamo 8
Gabriel Martinez IDEA Alamo 7
Carlos Lopez Progreso 7
Eliazer Magallan Progreso 7
Hicker Segura Progreso 7
Miguel Chavez Progreso 7

 

Brownsville Jubilee’s Rogelio Galvan. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 32-4A
Name Team Goals
Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 48
Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26
Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15
Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 10
Diego Zuniga Brownsville Jubilee 9
Diego Delgado Brownsville IDEA Frontier 6
Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 6
Sebastian Trevino Brownsville Jubilee 6
Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6
Leon Pena Port Isabel 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR