UTRGV Football announces matchups vs. Texas State in 2027 and 2030

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that the UTRGV football team will visit Texas State on Sept. 11, 2027, and Sept. 14, 2030.

This marks the first announcement of games in program history, as the football team is set to play its first-ever game on Aug. 30, 2025.

“This is another milestone moment for our program, department, university and community as we take the next step toward starting a Division I football program and begin building our future schedules,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “This is the first of what will be many announcements as we get closer to kickoff, providing our fans exciting updates about future opponents for both home and away competitions. Playing games on the road against an NCAA Division I FBS Sun Belt Conference opponent like Texas State gives us an opportunity to gain exposure for UTRGV and the Rio Grande Valley while engaging our central Texas alumni.”

Texas State Ties

UTRGV head coach Travis Bush coached at Texas State from 2004-09. He was the wide receivers coach for his first three seasons, helping the Bobcats to the NCAA Division I FCS Semifinals in 2005 after winning the Southland Conference Championship with an 11-3 record.

Bush was promoted to associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the 2007-09 seasons, leading the team to the No. 25 ranking in the nation in 2009. Bush implemented a multiple spread offense, and the 2009 team ranked eighth in the nation in pass offense and 12th in total offense while quarterback Bradley George earned Southland Conference Player of the Year honors. The 2008 team won the Southland Conference Championship en route to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs while ranking fourth in the nation in scoring offense and fifth in total offense. George was sixth in the nation in pass efficiency. The 2007 team ranked 19th in the nation in total offense.

Bush also played at Texas State as a wide receiver from 1995-99, serving as the special teams captain in 1999.

$25 for ’25

Fans can reserve season tickets with a $25 deposit for the inaugural season of UTRGV football in 2025 at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets. Deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable and will be applied toward season ticket purchases.

UTRGV Athletics is still finalizing details regarding ticket prices, but the plan is to offer a variety of price points with season tickets as low as $99 to ensure there is something for everyone. Seat locations will be determined closer to the start of the inaugural season.

UTRGV Athletics is giving priority for choosing seats to current V Club members, season ticket holders of any sport, and corporate partners. More information on this system will be available in the coming months.

Fans with question can contact the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-665-3747) over the phone or through email at [email protected].

UTRGV is committed to playing games in both the upper and lower Valley as in addition to UTRGV Stadium, the Vaqueros also will play a home game each season in Brownsville at Sams Memorial Stadium.