RGV HS Softball Scores and Schedule – Spring Break

RGV HS Softball Scores – 3/11/24
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City 14, Laredo Martin 2
La Joya Palmview 12, Laredo Nixon 1
Mission Veterans 11, Roma 1
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14, Laredo Cigarroa 12
District 31-5A
PSJA North 16, Edinburg Vela 0
McHi 20, PSJA Southwest 0
McAllen Memorial 20, Valley View 0
Sharyland Pioneer 17, PSJA Memorial 0
Sharyland High 14, McAllen Rowe 13
District 32-5A
Mercedes 1, Brownsville Veterans 0
Harlingen South 5, Brownsville Lopez 1
Brownsville Porter, Donna North NR
Weslaco East, Brownsville Pace
District 32-4A
La Feria 19, Hidalgo 0
Port Isabel 13, Raymondville 5
Non-District
Calallen 13, La Joya High 2
Weslaco High 10, PSJA High 6
Lyford 10, San Benito 9
Los Fresnos 15, Edinburg High 5
Schedule – Tuesday – 3/12/24
Mission High, Brownsville Rivera NR
District 32-5A
Edcouch-Elsa 5, Donna High 3
Schedule – Wednesday – 3/13/24
District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview 6, Roma 0
Laredo Nixon 15, Mission Veterans 0
Laredo Martin at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, NR
District 31-5A
PSJA North 12, Sharyland High 0
McHi 10, Edinburg Vela 2
PSJA Southwest at Sharyland Pioneer, NR
Valley View at McAllen Rowe, NR
McAllen Memorial at PSJA Memorial, NR
District 32-5A
Harlingen South 18, Donna High 0
Mercedes 21, Donna North 1
Brownsville Veterans 15, Brownsville Pace 14
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez, NR
Weslaco East 12, Edcouch-Elsa 2
Non-District
Edinburg North 1, Zapata 0
Schedule – Thursday – 3/15/24
District 32-6A
Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 11 a.m.
San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 11 a.m.
Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 1 p.m.
Non-District
Edinburg North at Hidalgo, 11 a.m.
Schedule – Friday – 3/16/24
District 31-5A
McAllen High at Sharyland High, 11 a.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at Edinburg Vela, 11 a.m.
PSJA North at Valley View, 11 a.m.
McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial, 1 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 11 a.m.
