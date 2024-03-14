RGV HS Softball Scores and Schedule – Spring Break

RGV HS Softball Scores – 3/11/24

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City 14, Laredo Martin 2

La Joya Palmview 12, Laredo Nixon 1

Mission Veterans 11, Roma 1

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14, Laredo Cigarroa 12

District 31-5A

PSJA North 16, Edinburg Vela 0

McHi 20, PSJA Southwest 0

McAllen Memorial 20, Valley View 0

Sharyland Pioneer 17, PSJA Memorial 0

Sharyland High 14, McAllen Rowe 13

District 32-5A

Mercedes 1, Brownsville Veterans 0

Harlingen South 5, Brownsville Lopez 1

Brownsville Porter, Donna North NR

Weslaco East, Brownsville Pace

District 32-4A

La Feria 19, Hidalgo 0

Port Isabel 13, Raymondville 5

Non-District

Calallen 13, La Joya High 2

Weslaco High 10, PSJA High 6

Lyford 10, San Benito 9

Los Fresnos 15, Edinburg High 5

Schedule – Tuesday – 3/12/24

Mission High, Brownsville Rivera NR

District 32-5A

Edcouch-Elsa 5, Donna High 3

Schedule – Wednesday – 3/13/24

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview 6, Roma 0

Laredo Nixon 15, Mission Veterans 0

Laredo Martin at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, NR

District 31-5A

PSJA North 12, Sharyland High 0

McHi 10, Edinburg Vela 2

PSJA Southwest at Sharyland Pioneer, NR

Valley View at McAllen Rowe, NR

McAllen Memorial at PSJA Memorial, NR

District 32-5A

Harlingen South 18, Donna High 0

Mercedes 21, Donna North 1

Brownsville Veterans 15, Brownsville Pace 14

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez, NR

Weslaco East 12, Edcouch-Elsa 2

Non-District

Edinburg North 1, Zapata 0

Schedule – Thursday – 3/15/24

District 32-6A

Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 11 a.m.

San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 1 p.m.

Non-District

Edinburg North at Hidalgo, 11 a.m.

Schedule – Friday – 3/16/24

District 31-5A

McAllen High at Sharyland High, 11 a.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Edinburg Vela, 11 a.m.

PSJA North at Valley View, 11 a.m.

McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial, 1 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 11 a.m.

