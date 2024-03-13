Los Fresnos girls win 9th straight state powerlifting title

The Los Fresnos girls powerlifting program is close to running out of fingers to wear state championship rings.

The Los Fresnos Falcons won their ninth consecutive Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) Class 6A State Championship on Wednesday at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Falcons combined to score 30 team points by way of three first-place finishes, one third-place finish, two fourth-place medals and two fifth place medals.

Points are awarded for the top five finishes in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1. Each lifter goes through three different sets of lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift. The total weight combined from the three lifts determines the winner.

Los Fresnos’ three individual state champions crowned Wednesday are Clarissa Rodriguez in the 97-pound weight class (330 squat, 170 bench, 270 deadlift, 770 total), Alondra Salas in the 114-pound weight class (305 squat, 170 bench, 340 deadlift, 815 total) and Kimberly Almazan in the 198-pound weight class (450 squat, 280 bench, 390 deadlift, 1,120 total).

Two more RGV powerlifters won individual state gold as Edinburg Economedes’ Angelina Leon finished first in the 132-pound weight class (375 squat, 240 bench, 350 deadlift, 965 total) and PSJA High’s Madison Garcia finished first in the 148-pound weight class (410 squat, 260 bench, 395 deadlift, 1,065 total).

San Benito’s Jaslyn Estrella (242-plus – 515 squat, 300 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,220 total), Edinburg High’s Lynette Herrera (181 – 450 squat, 235 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,070 total), San Benito’s Leandra Machuca (132 – 415 squat, 180 bench, 360 deadlift, 955 total), Weslaco High’s Jo Villanueva (123 – 315 squat, 185 bench, 365 deadlift, 865 total), PSJA High’s Valeria Villarreal (105 – 285 squat, 140 bench, 335 deadlift, 760 total), Mission High’s Samantha Rodriguez (97 – 270 squat, 135 bench, 275 deadlift, 680 total) all brought back silver medals with second place finishes.

Brownsville Hanna’s Karelly Jimenez (220 – 385 squat, 295 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,050 total), Weslaco High’s Samantha Espinoza (114 – 315 squat, 190 bench, 280 deadlift, 785 total), Weslaco High’s Valeria Quiroz (105 – 300 squat, 170 bench, 290 deadlift, 760 total) and Los Fresnos’ Victoria Rodriguez (97 – 265 squat, 150 bench, 260 deadlift, 675 total) finished with bronze medals.

La Villa also posted a fourth-place team finish at the THSWPA Class 1A-2A State Meet on Thursday in Frisco led by 242-plus state champion Daisy Luna (460 squat, 265 bench, 360 deadlift, 1,085 total).

Santa Maria’s Melanie Garza finished second in the 123-pound weight class (360 squat, 150 bench, 295 deadlift, 805 total) and La Villa’s Kaycei Salazar earned third in the 105-pound weight class (265 squat, 160 bench, 265 deadlift, 690 total).

The THSWPA State Championships continue tomorrow through Saturday. Class 3A Division I, Class 3A Division II and Unequipped Division compete Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Class 4A Division I and Class 4A Division II lift Friday, with Class 5A Division I and Class 5A Division II wrapping the state meet up Saturday.

Results from Thursday through Saturday will be posted here as results become available.

THSWPA Class 6A State Championships – Top Five Finishes

97-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Clarissa Rodriguez, Los Fresnos (330 squat, 170 bench, 270 deadlift, 770 total); 2nd Place – Samantha Rodriguez, Mission High (270 squat, 135 bench, 275 deadlift, 680 total); 3rd Place – Victoria Rodriguez, Los Fresnos (265 squat, 150 bench, 260 deadlift, 675 total); 4th Place – Hailey Galarza, San Benito (255 squat, 140 bench, 225 deadlift, 620 total); 5th Place – Glenda Ortiz, Los Fresnos (255 squat, 115 bench, 240 deadlift, 610 total).

105-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Valeria Villarreal, PSJA High (285 squat, 140 bench, 335 deadlift, 760 total); 3rd Place – Valeria Quiroz, Weslaco High (300 squat, 170 bench, 290 deadlift, 760 total); 5th Place – Alyssa Baker, San Benito (275 squat, 145 bench, 305 deadlift, 725 total).

114-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Alondra Salas, Los Fresnos (305 squat, 170 bench, 340 deadlift, 815 total); 3rd Place – Samantha Espinoza, Weslaco High (315 squat, 190 bench, 280 deadlift, 785 total); 5th Place – Graciela Estrada, Harlingen High (310 squat, 160 bench, 280 deadlift, 750 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Jo Villanueva, Weslaco High (315 squat, 185 bench, 365 deadlift, 865 total); 5th Place – Aubrey Cantu, Harlingen High (285 squat, 215 bench, 275 deadlift, 775 total).

132-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Angelina Leon, Edinburg Economedes (375 squat, 240 bench, 350 deadlift, 965 total); 2nd Place – Leandra Machuca, San Benito (415 squat, 180 bench, 360 deadlift, 955 total).

148-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Madison Garcia, PSJA High (410 squat, 260 bench, 395 deadlift, 1,065 total); 4th Place – Rheanna Rodriguez, Weslaco High (395 squat, 235 bench, 330 deadlift, 960 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Priscilla Mendoza, Los Fresnos (390 squat, 215 bench, 370 deadlift, 975 total); 5th Place – Arianna Marin, Los Fresnos (410 squat, 225 bench, 325 deadlift, 960 total).

181-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Lynette Herrera, Edinburg High (450 squat, 235 bench, 385 deadlift, 1,070 total); 5th Place – Ameerah Gonzales, Brownsville Hanna (380 squat, 215 bench, 330 deadlift, 925 total).

198-pound Weight Class – 1st Place – Kimberly Almazan, Los Fresnos (450 squat, 280 bench, 390 deadlift, 1,120 total); 4th Place – Makayla Atkinson, Los Fresnos (395 squat, 275 bench, 330 deadlift, 1,000); 5th Place – Ariana Memik, Harlingen High (405 squat, 230 bench, 330 deadlift, 965 total).

220-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Karelly Jimenez, Brownsville Hanna (385 squat, 295 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,050 total); 4th Place – Elsa Raya, Brownsville Hanna (385 squat, 320 bench, 330 deadlift, 1,035 total).

242-pound Weight Class – 4th Place – Breanna Amos, Weslaco High (460 squat, 265 bench, 415 deadlift, 1,140 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 2nd Place – Jaslyn Estrella, San Benito (515 squat, 300 bench, 375 deadlift, 1,190 total); 4th Place – Julia Medellin, Edinburg North (480 squat, 290 bench, 335 deadlift, 1,105 total).

THSWPA Class 1A-2A State Championships – Top Five Finishes

105-pound Weight Class – 3rd Place – Kaycei Salazar, La Villa (265 squat, 160 bench, 265 deadlift, 690 total).

123-pound Weight Class – 2nd Place – Melanie Garza, Santa Maria (360 squat, 150 bench, 295 deadlift, 805 total).

165-pound Weight Class – 5th Place – Isabella Almazan, La Villa (360 squat, 185 bench, 335 deadlift, 880 total).

242-plus Weight Class – 1st Place – Daisy Luna, La Villa (460 squat, 265 bench, 360 deadlift, 1,085 total.