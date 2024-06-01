Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial’s season comes to an end during Regional final... RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial’s season comes to an end during Regional final series By Joel Martinez - June 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy (13) reacts in between pitches on the mound in the in the sixth inning against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kane Coy (13) pitches against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera (22) hits against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial first baseman Eloy Lozano (34) reaches out for a hit by Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Manuel Villa (21) pitches against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) catches a pop fly hit by Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) keeps his eye on a pop fly outside of right field hit by Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Emilo Preza (99) tags Leander Rouse runner on his way to third base in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera (22) hits against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Manuel Villa (21) pitches against Leander Rouse in a Region IV-5A Final series game 2 at JISD Sports Complex on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Jourdanton. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Weslaco High walks-off to win the Class 6A state title Title time: Harlingen South, Weslaco High win nail-biters to advance to state title games McAllen Memorial drops Game 1 vs. Leander Rouse