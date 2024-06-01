Weslaco High walks-off to win the Class 6A state title

AUSTIN — Things looked desperate for the Weslaco High Panthers after going down 9-3 to Waco Midway entering the bottom of the seventh inning in the Class 6A state title game Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin.

The Panthers never gave up and battled to set things up for sophomore shortstop Andrea Ortiz with bases loaded and Weslaco High down 9-7.

Ortiz smashed a grand slam to lift the Panthers to the first ever state softball championship and the first for a Valley program, beating Waco Midway 11-7.

Waco Midway went up 9-3 thanks to four home runs by various players and a few errors by Weslaco High.

No team from the Valley has ever made it to the state title game before this season.