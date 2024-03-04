Check out the latest RGV high school boys soccer district standings as of Feb. 27, 2024. Standings include all games played prior to Tuesday’s action. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].

x- clinched playoff berth y- clinched share of district title z- clinched outright district title e- eliminated

District 31-6A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Edinburg North 6 1 0 17 4 13 18 Edinburg Economedes 4 3 0 14 11 3 12 Edinburg High 4 3 0 12 11 1 12 La Joya High 3 3 1 10 15 -5 11 PSJA High 2 4 1 9 13 -4 7 Mission High 1 6 0 9 17 -8 3

District 32-6A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x– Brownsville Rivera 7 1 0 34 9 25 21 x-Los Fresnos 5 2 1 27 10 17 17 x-Harlingen High 5 2 1 16 12 4 16 Brownsville Hanna 2 4 2 18 22 -4 8 San Benito 1 4 3 11 22 -11 8 Weslaco High 0 7 1 3 34 -31 2

District 30-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS y-La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 11 1 0 55 10 45 33 x-Laredo Nixon 7 2 3 25 12 13 27 x– Laredo Martin 8 3 1 30 13 17 25 La Joya Palmview 5 4 3 27 17 10 19 Roma 4 6 2 27 21 6 15 Mission Veterans 3 7 2 11 24 -13 13 e-Rio Grande City 3 6 3 23 31 -8 12 e-Laredo Cigarroa 0 12 0 2 72 -70 0

District 31-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Sharyland High 12 2 1 59 10 49 37 x-PSJA Memorial 10 2 3 38 17 21 36 PSJA North 10 4 1 31 17 14 31 Sharyland Pioneer 8 3 4 29 26 3 30 Valley View 7 6 2 32 26 6 23 e-McAllen High 5 6 4 27 34 -7 20 e-McAllen Rowe 3 6 6 18 23 -5 19 e-McAllen Memorial 2 8 5 19 33 -14 14 e-PSJA Southwest 2 10 3 19 47 -28 12 e-Edinburg Vela 0 12 3 16 39 -23 3

District 32-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Brownsville Lopez 12 1 2 51 17 34 39 x-Donna North 12 1 2 59 12 47 38 x-Brownsville Porter 11 1 3 37 12 25 38 Brownsville Veterans 8 6 1 24 22 2 25 Mercedes 7 6 2 21 23 -2 23 Donna High 5 9 1 23 45 -22 16 e-Brownsville Pace 4 10 1 28 24 4 14 e-Weslaco East 2 10 3 9 27 -18 12 e-Harlingen South 3 11 1 13 34 -21 10 e-Edcouch-Elsa 2 11 2 18 66 -48 10

District 30-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z-Hidalgo 13 0 1 62 12 50 41 x-IDEA Pharr 11 4 0 62 29 33 33 x-Vanguard Beethoven 8 5 1 31 31 0 26 x-North Mission IDEA 6 3 5 28 20 8 25 e-Vanguard Rembrandt 4 6 4 35 31 4 17 e-Vanguard Mozart 4 9 1 17 26 -9 13 e-Santa Maria 3 9 2 18 36 -18 13 e-Zapata 4 9 1 22 48 -26 13 e-Grulla 3 11 1 15 56 -41 11

District 31-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z– Progreso 12 0 0 76 4 72 36 x-IDEA Alamo 9 3 0 57 25 32 27 x-IDEA Edinburg Quest 8 3 1 64 37 27 26 x-IDEA Weslaco Pike 7 4 1 29 34 -5 22 e-Monte Alto 5 7 0 16 27 -11 15 e-IDEA Donna 4 8 0 36 48 -12 12 e-IDEA Edinburg 2 10 0 17 55 -38 6 e-Raymondville 0 12 0 9 74 -65 0

District 32-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Brownsville Jubilee 9 1 2 70 11 59 30 x-Port Isabel 10 2 0 39 12 27 30 x-IDEA Brownsville Frontier 8 4 0 41 19 22 24 x-IDEA Brownsville Riverview 6 4 2 28 15 13 21 e-IDEA Brownsville Sports Park 4 7 1 31 44 -13 14 e-La Feria 3 8 1 15 41 -26 10 e-Brownsville Harmony 3 9 0 24 49 -25 9 e-Rio Hondo 2 10 0 16 73 -57 6