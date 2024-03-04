The race for the RGV’s scoring title is heating up. Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Tuesday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].

Overall District Goal Leaders NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 39 12 3.3 Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2 Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 25 12 2.1 Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 24 15 1.6 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 23 12 1.9 Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21 15 1.4 Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 12 1.6 Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 18 15 1.2 Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 17 15 1.1 Juan Nieto Donna High 16 15 1.1 Jose Garcia Roma 15 12 1.3 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 15 15 1.0 Joshua Perez Progreso 14 12 1.2 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14 12 1.2 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 14 12 1.2 Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 14 1.0 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 14 15 0.9

District 31-6A Name Team Goals Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 5 Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 4 Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 3 Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 3 Jesus Martinez Edinburg North 3 Brandon Soliz Mission High 3 Multiple tied w/ 2 N/A 2

District 32-6A Name Team Goals Alexis Morales San Benito 8 Checo Gomez Brownsville Hanna 6 Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 6 Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 6 Gio Barrientes Los Fresnos 6 Pedro Villanueva Brownsville Rivera 5 Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

District 30-5A Name Team Goals Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 Jose Garcia Roma 15 Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 12 Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 12 Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8 Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8 Jovany Martinez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7 Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 6 Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 5 Jose Maldonado Rio Grande City 5 Esteban Gonzalez Roma 5

District 31-5A Name Team Goals Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 18 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 14 Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 12 Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 12 Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 11 Iker Urueta Sharyland High 10 Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10 Leo Mendoza McAllen High 8 Peter Yanez Valley View 8 Multiple tied w/ 7 N/A 7

District 32-5A Name Team Goals Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 24 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21 Juan Nieto Donna High 16 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 15 Enrique Torres Donna North 13 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 12 Christopher De Leon Donna North 11 Richard Martinez Donna North 9 Multiple tied w/ 5 N/A 5

District 30-4A Name Team Goals Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 17 Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 13 Jesus Gonzlez IDEA Pharr 11 Cristian Ortega IDEA Pharr 7 Javier Castro IDEA Pharr 7 Diego Rivera IDEA North Mission 6 Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 6 Luis Maldonado IDEA Pharr 6 Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6

District 31-4A Name Team Goals Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 25 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14 Joshua Perez Progreso 14 Diego Macias Progreso 13 Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 11 Gabriel Martinez IDEA Alamo 7 Eliazer Magallan Progreso 7 Miguel Chavez Progreso 7 Jose Gutierrez Monte Alto 6 Carlos Lopez Progreso 6

District 32-4A Name Team Goals Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 39 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 23 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 14 Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 10 Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6 Leon Pena Port Isabel 6 Diego Zuniga Brownsville Jubilee 5 Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 5 Daniel Childress Port Isabel 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4