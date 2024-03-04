The race for the RGV’s scoring title is heating up. Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Tuesday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].
|Overall District Goal Leaders
|NAME
|TEAM
|GOALS
|GP
|GPG
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|39
|12
|3.3
|Diego Saldana
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|26
|12
|2.2
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|25
|12
|2.1
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|24
|15
|1.6
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|23
|12
|1.9
|Claudio Torres
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|21
|12
|1.8
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|21
|15
|1.4
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|12
|1.6
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|18
|15
|1.2
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|17
|15
|1.1
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|16
|15
|1.1
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|15
|12
|1.3
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|15
|15
|1.0
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|14
|12
|1.2
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|14
|12
|1.2
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|14
|12
|1.2
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|14
|14
|1.0
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|14
|15
|0.9
|District 31-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Randy Galvan
|Edinburg Economedes
|5
|Brandon Saenz
|Edinburg North
|4
|Armando Del Angel
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|Juan Lugo
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|Jesus Martinez
|Edinburg North
|3
|Brandon Soliz
|Mission High
|3
|Multiple tied w/ 2
|N/A
|2
|District 32-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Alexis Morales
|San Benito
|8
|Checo Gomez
|Brownsville Hanna
|6
|Rafa Ramos
|Brownsville Hanna
|6
|Adrian Longoria
|Brownsville Rivera
|6
|Gio Barrientes
|Los Fresnos
|6
|Pedro Villanueva
|Brownsville Rivera
|5
|Josh Trejo
|Los Fresnos
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4
|District 30-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|15
|Alejandro Barcena
|Laredo Martin
|12
|Aaron Andrade
|Laredo Nixon
|12
|Ever Mares
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|8
|Ruben Tijerina
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|8
|Jovany Martinez
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|Ruben Davila
|La Joya Palmview
|6
|Diego Tostado
|Mission Veterans
|5
|Jose Maldonado
|Rio Grande City
|5
|Esteban Gonzalez
|Roma
|5
|District 31-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|18
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|14
|Julio Cardenas
|PSJA Memorial
|12
|Juan Pablo Trevino
|Sharyland High
|12
|Francisco Gomez
|Sharyland High
|11
|Iker Urueta
|Sharyland High
|10
|Emiliano Villegas
|Valley View
|10
|Leo Mendoza
|McAllen High
|8
|Peter Yanez
|Valley View
|8
|Multiple tied w/ 7
|N/A
|7
|District 32-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|24
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|21
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|16
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|15
|Enrique Torres
|Donna North
|13
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|12
|Christopher De Leon
|Donna North
|11
|Richard Martinez
|Donna North
|9
|Multiple tied w/ 5
|N/A
|5
|District 30-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|17
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|14
|Ian Cerecedo
|Hidalgo
|13
|Jesus Gonzlez
|IDEA Pharr
|11
|Cristian Ortega
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Javier Castro
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Diego Rivera
|IDEA North Mission
|6
|Justin Nazariega
|IDEA North Mission
|6
|Luis Maldonado
|IDEA Pharr
|6
|Matias Rivas
|IDEA Pharr
|6
|District 31-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|25
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|14
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|14
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|13
|Adrian Medina
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|11
|Gabriel Martinez
|IDEA Alamo
|7
|Eliazer Magallan
|Progreso
|7
|Miguel Chavez
|Progreso
|7
|Jose Gutierrez
|Monte Alto
|6
|Carlos Lopez
|Progreso
|6
|District 32-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|39
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|23
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|14
|Gustavo Mata
|Brownsville Jubilee
|10
|Dominic Acosta
|Port Isabel
|6
|Leon Pena
|Port Isabel
|6
|Diego Zuniga
|Brownsville Jubilee
|5
|Leonardo Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|5
|Daniel Childress
|Port Isabel
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4