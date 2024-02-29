Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Harvest Christian captures its second straight TAPPS 1A state title The Harvest Christian Eagles are the 2024 TAPPS 1A state champions for a second straight year. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Harvest Christian captures its second straight TAPPS 1A state title By Ivan Palacios - February 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) celebrates a play during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Jamie Gonzalez (10) fires a 3-pointer during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s bench celebrates a big play by a teammate during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Riley McClaugherty (12) goes up for a layup during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Jamie Gonzalez (10) dishes a pass to a teammate during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Lexi Garcia (1) goes up for a 3-pointer during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) goes up for a layup during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Riley McClaugherty (12) and Jamie Gonzalez (10) double team a player during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Lexi Garcia (1) dishes a pass during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) goes up for a layup during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s bench goes wild after a big pl ay during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Lexi Garcia (1) celebrates a play during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s bench goes wild after a big pl ay during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian senior Lexi Garcia (1) is embraced by head coach Jaime Gonzalez as she checks out for the last time in her career. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s Ashley Gonzalez (24) is embraced by her dad and head coach Jaime Gonzalez as she checks out for the final time in her high school career. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian’s seniors celebrate on the sidelines after subbing out for the last time in their high school careers. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Fans of Harvest Christian cheer during the TAPPS 1A state championship game against Texoma Christian on Thursday at Robinson High School. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) The 2024 TAPPS 1A All-Tournament team. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian head coach embraces his daughter, senior Ashley Gonzalez, after putting her state championship medal on her. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian head coach, left, and assistant coach Juan Landa share a moment after winning the TAPPS 1A state title. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Harvest Christian head coach Jaime Gonzalez is handed the TAPPS 1A state championship banner. (Mason Flippin | Special to RGVSports) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vaqueros drop rivalry tilt against Islanders RGV Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/26/24 – 3/2/24 Back-to-Back: Harvest Christians wins second straight state title Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins regional title, eyeing state Home sweet home: UTRGV football to play at now-former H-E-B Park in Edinburg