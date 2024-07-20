Attendees wait in line to enter the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Exhibitors from the G2 Ranch socialize during the The 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Exhibitors form Texas Wildlife Supply socialize at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ray Thomas of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch shows off a cut of Wagyu beef at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ole Garcia of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch gives out samples of jerky meat at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ray Thomas of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch shows off a cut of Wagyu beef at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Snake exhibitor Skip Williams holds a rattle snake during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Pictures of a ratter snake is taken at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Custom knives are displayed at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Face covers are dsplyed during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Taxidermied buck heads are on display at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Handgun holders are on display at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees enjoy their time in a big chair during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Children pose with a cutout of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A cutout of former U.S. President Donald Trump displays a bandaged ear during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
JD Carrera holds weapon on display during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Vendor Lou Castro shows off samples of rub during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees enter the exhibition hall at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

