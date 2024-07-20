Home Media Photo Gallery: 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo MediaPhotoRGVSports Photo Gallery: 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo By Joel Martinez - July 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Attendees wait in line to enter the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Exhibitors from the G2 Ranch socialize during the The 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Exhibitors form Texas Wildlife Supply socialize at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ray Thomas of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch shows off a cut of Wagyu beef at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ole Garcia of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch gives out samples of jerky meat at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ray Thomas of Santos Patronos Thomas Ranch shows off a cut of Wagyu beef at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Friday, July 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Snake exhibitor Skip Williams holds a rattle snake during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Pictures of a ratter snake is taken at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Custom knives are displayed at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Face covers are dsplyed during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Taxidermied buck heads are on display at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Handgun holders are on display at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees enjoy their time in a big chair during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children pose with a cutout of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A cutout of former U.S. President Donald Trump displays a bandaged ear during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) JD Carrera holds weapon on display during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Vendor Lou Castro shows off samples of rub during the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees enter the exhibition hall at the 33rd annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR World’s Outstanding Whitetails display makes return at Expo RGVSports.com Show Ep. 1 – the Fab Four and a new Memorial coach Texas Hunters Expo an event for entire families