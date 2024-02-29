WRITER’S NOTE: CHECK BACK LATER FOR AN UPDATED STORY WITH COMMENTS FROM PLAYERS AND COACHES AS WELL AS PICTURES FROM THE GAME.

ROBINSON — Sheer dominance.

Those two words describe Harvest Christian’s run through the TAPPS 1A playoffs the past two years.

Lead by a group of five seniors, the Eagles put the final stamp on their two-year run Thursday, capturing their second straight TAPPS 1A state title with a 78-27 victory over Texoma Christian at Robinson High School.

The Eagles finish the year with a 42-1 overall record, their lone loss coming to Class 6A RGV powerhouse Edinburg High (66-60) on Dec. 12, 2023.

Harvest Christian dominated the contest from start to finish, going up 27-4 after one period behind a 17-point quarter by sophomore Jamie Gonzalez.

A 17-point stretch by Riley McClaugherty between the second and third period all but secured back-to-back state titles for the Eagles, going up 67-23 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth period served as a sendoff for the Eagles five seniors Abby Torres, Ashley Gonzalez, Genesis Moreno, Lexi Garcia and Samantha Munoz, each checking out individually to the roar and applause of their fans.

Head coach Jaime Gonzalez made the final substitution with just over a minute remaining, bringing in sophomore Jamie Gonzalez for her senior sister Ashley Gonzalez as a passing of the torch moment of sorts.

The Eagles outscored their five playoff opponents 410-146 en route to their second straight state title.

