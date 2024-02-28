The Harvest Christian Eagles are headed to the TAPPS state tournament for a third straight season under the tutelage of head coach Jaime Gonzalez.

With a 40-1 record in tow, the Eagles look to put the finishing touches on another dominant season, hoping to end it just like last year – as the TAPPS 1A state championship.

Meet the Harvest Christian athletes and coaches set to represent the RGV during today and tomorrow’s TAPPS state tournament.

NAME: Alexis “Lexi” Garcia JERSEY #: 1 GRADE: Senior POSITION: PG HEIGHT: 5’2” STATS: 13.1 PPG, 5.1 APG, 2.8 RPG, 2.5 SPG

NAME: Abby Torres JERSEY #: 3 GRADE: Senior POSITION: PG HEIGHT: 5’0” STATS: 1.0 PPG during postseason

NAME: Karmela Futo JERSEY #: 5 GRADE: Freshman POSITION: SG HEIGHT: 5’5” STATS: 0.7 PPG during postseason

NAME: Jamie Gonzalez JERSEY #: 10 GRADE: Sophomore POSITION: SG HEIGHT: 5’7” STATS: 16.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.9 SPG, 2.1 APG

NAME: Riley McClaugherty JERSEY #: 12 GRADE: Junior POSITION: SF HEIGHT: 5’8” STATS: 13.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.8 SPG, 1.5 APG

NAME: Kezia Leal JERSEY #: 14 GRADE: Sophomore POSITION: SG HEIGHT: 5’2” STATS: 0.7 PPG during postseason

NAME: Mia Garza JERSEY #: 15 GRADE: Freshman POSITION: SG HEIGHT: 5’3” STATS: 0.7 ppg during postseason

NAME: Ashley Gonzalez JERSEY #: 24 GRADE: Senior POSITION: SG HEIGHT: 5’9” STATS: 22.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.5 APG, 4.2 SPG

NAME: Genesis Moreno JERSEY #: 32 GRADE: Senior POSITION: SF HEIGHT: 5’7” STATS: 7.7 ppg during postseason

NAME: Samantha Munoz JERSEY #: 34 GRADE: Senior POSITION: C HEIGHT: 5’9” STATS: 2.7 ppg during postseason

HEAD COACH: Jaime Gonzalez

ASSISTANT COACH: Juan Landa Jr.