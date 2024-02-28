The Harvest Christian Eagles are headed to the TAPPS state tournament for a third straight season under the tutelage of head coach Jaime Gonzalez.

With a 40-1 record in tow, the Eagles look to put the finishing touches on another dominant season, hoping to end it just like last year – as the TAPPS 1A state championship.

Meet the Harvest Christian athletes and coaches set to represent the RGV during today and tomorrow’s TAPPS state tournament.

(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Alexis “Lexi” Garcia

JERSEY #: 1

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: PG

HEIGHT: 5’2”

STATS: 13.1 PPG, 5.1 APG, 2.8 RPG, 2.5 SPG
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Abby Torres

JERSEY #: 3

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: PG

HEIGHT: 5’0”

STATS: 1.0 PPG during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Karmela Futo

JERSEY #: 5

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: SG

HEIGHT: 5’5”

STATS: 0.7 PPG during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Jamie Gonzalez

JERSEY #: 10

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: SG

HEIGHT: 5’7”

STATS: 16.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.9 SPG, 2.1 APG
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Riley McClaugherty

JERSEY #: 12

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: SF

HEIGHT: 5’8”

STATS: 13.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.8 SPG, 1.5 APG
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Kezia Leal

JERSEY #: 14

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: SG

HEIGHT: 5’2”

STATS: 0.7 PPG during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Mia Garza

JERSEY #: 15

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: SG

HEIGHT: 5’3”

STATS: 0.7 ppg during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Ashley Gonzalez

JERSEY #: 24

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: SG

HEIGHT: 5’9”

STATS: 22.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.5 APG, 4.2 SPG
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Genesis Moreno

JERSEY #: 32

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: SF

HEIGHT: 5’7”

STATS: 7.7 ppg during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
NAME: Samantha Munoz

JERSEY #: 34

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: C

HEIGHT: 5’9”

STATS: 2.7 ppg during postseason
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
HEAD COACH: Jaime Gonzalez
(Photo by Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
ASSISTANT COACH: Juan Landa Jr.

