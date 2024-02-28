Lobos improve to 10-0 on the season with win Tuesday night

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Lopez is a off to a hot start to the 2024 softball season with a 10-0 record after beating a young, but talented Brownsville Veterans Tuesday night in Brownsville in a District 32-5A meeting.

The Lobos, aided by a strong defensive performance – and just as powerful offensive display picked up the 14-0 victory in five innings.

“Defensively, we were solid,” Lobos head coach Jesse Martinez said. “Pitching of course, Jenny (Shank), she was on. We had a couple of threats, they got on base and hit the ball. They are a well coached team and they can hit the ball.

“They have 3-4 good hitters, and they got people on, but defensively we were able to handle it … we are at a good place defensively I think.”

Lobos defense

Shank, a junior, only struck out four batters in five innings, but didn’t really need to throw her hardest every pitch – especially with a strong defense behind her. Shank turned it up when needed, picking up the complete game shutout.

Lobos center fielder Ada Tovar had a terrific catch in the first inning that could have been extra bases if she had not caught it. Third baseman Alyssa Lezama also had a great night defensively, showing off a strong arm for a freshman as she threw out multiple Charger hitters.

“I think my defense pulled through,” Shank said. The junior pitcher praised the Chargers on their hitting despite the lopsided score Tuesday night, similar to Martinez’s praises.

Brownsville Lopez pulled off the classic runners on first and third pick-off play where the second baseman/shortstop cuts off the throw to second base from the catcher with the hopes of the runner on third stealing home. The Lobos did it in the third inning with no outs and Chargers looking to rally.

“We practice that a lot, especially when we are up on a team, we like to take chances with it,” Lobos catcher A.J. Garcia said. “We have a sign for it, and our coach calls it … our shortstop (Alma Lezama) already knew she was coming home so, it was a bang-bang play.”

Lobos flex offensive versatility

Brownsville Lopez scored its first run on a two-out rally in the first thanks to a single by Alyssa Lezama. The third baseman went 3-4 on the night hitting a triple and double to go along with the first inning single. Lezama drove in a team-high six runs on the night.

Her sister, senior shortstop Alma Lezama, also went 3-4 with two singles, and a 2 RBI double.

Shank and Garcia was the muscle Tuesday night, both hit first-pitch home runs, Shank’s a grand slam in the second that broke the game open.

“Honestly, I felt like I have been in a slump and I was just trying to make contact on the ball,” Shank said. “I was just trying to bring runners in because we had only one run at the time.”

Garcia went deep the next inning, a two-run shot hit really hard to make it 8-0 in the fourth. Garcia, a senior, has six home runs on the season.

“Our coach usually tells us to wait for a pitch, but if it is right down the middle I am going to take it,” Garcia said. “It felt amazing, I got it on the best part of the bat.

Lopez’s Chalene Granado hit two singles and so did Ferni Pulido, but the first baseman also had a RBI. Other Lobos hit the ball well on outs, and were unlucky not to pick up hits.

Chargers outlook

Brownsville Veterans has only two seniors Samantha Aguirre and Sophia Martinez, both starting Tuesday night. The Chargers missed the playoffs in 2023 and are young in 2024.

Even though the scoreline flattered Brownsville Lopez, it was mainly because of how well the Lobos played. There was not a litany of errors by the Chargers, or even poor pitching. The Lobos were just better on the night, and a top team in the Valley overall.

But, the Chargers should be alright and fight for a playoff spot. They will need to take down some other playoff contenders and have a chance in the next two weeks with the games against Weslaco East and Mercedes.

Lobos outlook

This season was coming for the Lobos and they are all smiles so far with a 10-0 overall, and 3-0 district record. Brownsville Lopez is ranked No. 10 in the latest THGCA state softball poll for Class 5A.

Martinez said the Lobos are excited about the performances so far this season, especially with how they are doing against teams compared to how well they performed against them in previous season and the depth of the team.

“We are happy with where we are at, we are healthy, strong and the girls have a fantastic attitude. We are working hard, really hard,” Martinez said.