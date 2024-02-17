Check out Edinburg Vela 114-pound wrestler Danielle Silva’s profile. Silva is wrestling this morning for a shot at the state championship.

Name: Danielle Silva

Grade: 12

School: Robert Vela High School

Weight class: 114

Record: 24-5

Times at state: 3

Hype song: Fireball- Pitbull

Favorite Move: Ankle pick

Favorite Cheat Meal: Double Cheeseburger from McDonald’s

Favorite Food: Spaghetti

Who/what inspires you: My two brothers who both wrestle in college and had amazing high school wrestling careers, my parents and their sacrifices and of course our beloved friend who recently passed away this season, Lisa Torres.