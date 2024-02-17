Name: Arsyn Sadlier

Grade: 11

School: McAllen High School

Weight class:145

Record: 44-

Times at state: 2

Hype song: Cowboys from Hell- Pantera

Favorite Move: Front Head Pinch

Favorite Cheat Meal: Dim Sum

Favorite Food: Cornish Pasty

Who/what inspires you: I am inspired by my parents and their versatility. My mum dropped out of high school and proceeded to get degrees from Juliard, Eastman, and a Doctorate from Indiana University as a concert pianist and composer. My dad has done everything, though he is an opera teacher now, he was a firefighter, fry cook, cook decorator, and countless other things, even now e can fix anything that needs to be fixed with a quick YouTube video. I am inspired by both of their lives because they taught me that whatever I do, I can succeed and make a career.