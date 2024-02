Edinburg High’s undefeated 100-pound wrestler Cassandra Medrano will compete shortly for a shot to advance to the UIL State Wrestling finals. Check back for results.

Check out her profile:

Name: Cassandra Medrano

Grade: Junior

School: Edinburg High School

Weight class: 100

Record: 36-0

Times at state: 3

Hype song: Britney spears “Work Bitc

Favorite Move: Banana Split

Favorite Cheat Meal: Tacos

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Who/what inspires you: My team of coaches