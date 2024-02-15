Only have a minute? Listen instead

At the beginning of the high school wrestling season, a text was sent to multiple media outlets with a photo of Maddox Quinonez, a 190-pound wrestler from Edinburg Economedes.

It showed a photo of Maddox and read something to the effect of “The Valley’s first USA Wrestling High School All-American.” Forty-two undefeated matches later, his perfect record still intact, Quinonez is one of the Valley wrestlers heading to state with a great shot at winning gold.

Whenever anyone is said to be the best, worst, first or last, there’s always skepticism. Where’s the proof? People want to know. Several veteran coaches were asked if they could remember another All-American from the Valley. The question returned with nothing more than another question mark.

After seeing Quinonez wrestle, while it may not confirm that title, it’s clearly obvious that the humble, well-built grappler is from a different breed, a breed more commonly seen in Iowa or Minnesota — where wrestling is king. That breed will be fully on display beginning today at The Berry Center in Cypress at the UIL state championships.

The Valley is sending six regional champions and a host of other qualifiers. Edinburg High’s Cassandra Medrano (32-0, 100 pounds, 6A), McAllen High’s Arsyn Sadlier (42-0, 145, 5A) and Edinburg Vela’s Danielle Silva are the girls regional champs, and all three are making their second trip to state. Silva is a senor, while Medrano and Sadlier are juniors.

Quinonez (43-0, 190, 6A), Sharyland’s Aiden Baker (39-3, 113, 5A) and McHi’s Sergiel Arroyo (33-6, 144, 5A) round out the boys. Quinonez is a senior, while Baker and Arroyo are both sophomores.

Quinonez has been a man among boys this season, rolling through opponents like a person tossing away a box of rag dolls. His skills, confidence and advanced toned body — that of a 23-year-old more than a teen, make him an overwhelming intimidation on the mat. He will face Benoit Bokuto, a senior from Keller Fossil Ridge with a 21-12 record.

Quinonez is an impressive physical specimen to see — his personality is quiet and humbling, almost shy-like — until the match starts when he unleashes the beast within. The closest scenario is watching Dr. Bruce Banner turn into the Incredible Hulk. (“Don’t make me angry, you won’t like me when I’m angry.”)

He’s also an anomaly when it comes to his diet. The morning of the first day of the regional he ate four sausage patties — and probably gulped his go-to drink, Diet Coke.

“I eat the worst food ever,” he said. “I rarely drink water, and Diet Coke is my favorite drink — they are very addicting, I love them. I used to eat really healthy when I was at 175, but that’s because I used to have to cut a lot of weight all day — I had to make sure I could get rid of that weight.

“Now, I can eat whatever I want and whenever I want, and I’ll still be three pounds under the next day.”

This was after his regional final match, where he was about to celebrate with a large pepperoni pizza and a large soda.

“It might stop working right now and my kidneys may fail me when I’m 30, but it’s working right now. I’d rather eat what I want and when I want, and work out a little bit harder and feel happy, rather than feel miserable with a salad three times a day and a protein shake and maybe some fish.

“I’m much happier eating my Burger King than fixing some tilapia.”

