AUSTIN — Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal cruised to the Class 6A girls 3,200-meter run state title Saturday, finishing over 15 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor en route to her second straight state title in the event.

Leal clocked in at a personal best time of 10 minutes, 2.1 seconds during the race, with Denton Braswell’s Macy Wingard the next closest finisher with a time of 10:17.71.

“It feels really good to come back and defend my title,” Leal said. “I was really nervous for this race, but then I just thought back to last year and let the race play out. I just trusted my instincts and in the end I had it. I’m just really glad.”

Leal entered the race with a game plan of staying with the leader until the end, holding that position until midway through the race. That’s when the Texas A&M signee went away from her gameplan and made a move to the front.

Once in front, Leal never looked back, building a lead of over 50-meters over the next closest competitor and cruising to the state title.

“I just tried to refer back to last year and watching that film,” Leal said. “I just had to really trust my gut and trust my coach. He has a better idea of how much shape I’m in. I just relied on his words and trusted him and myself.”

Leal’s win marks the third of her career at the state meet, winning gold in the 6A girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs last season.

This year she’ll look to make it three gold medals at the state meet, with the senior distance runner still set to compete in the 6A girls 800- and 1,600-meter runs this evening.

