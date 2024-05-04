AUSTIN — Lasara senior thrower Xiomara Rodriguez completed the three-peat Saturday, capturing her third straight Class 1A discus with a personal best mark of 154 feet, 7 inches.

The podium finish marked the fifth time Rodriguez has medaled at state in her four-year career with the Lions.

“It is honestly an overwhelming feeling,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve worked so hard throughout these four years. My goal this season was to break the state record. I came close to it, but I gave it my best. Having this feeling though is awesome. Capping off my senior year is kind of sad, but at least I came out here and competed and got my third straight gold medal.”

Last season, Rodriguez waited until her final throw to reach the podium, moving from fourth to first in the event on her last attempt of the day.

The senior thrower left nothing to chance this year, recording her best throw of the day on her first attempt and never looking back. The mark ended up being nearly 20 feet further than the next closest competitor, with Straw’s Milly Hughes coming in second with a throw for 135-02.

“The biggest difference from last year was I got more coaching and just worked harder,” Rodriguez said. “I practiced every day and saw the progress. I will keep getting better though.”

Despite needing only one throw to win the event, Rodriguez simply dominated from start to finish, with three of her other four marks good enough for first in the event. Even her worst throw of the day still would have been good for third in the discus.

Her final mark of 154-7 inches came within just over two feet of a Class 1A record of 156-10 set in the event in 2019 by Rocksprings Zoe Burleson.

Rodriguez can add a sixth career medal finish during this afternoon’s throwing events, still set to compete in the Class 1A girls shot put at 12:30 p.m.

The Lions senior took home the bronze in the event during last year’s state meet.

[email protected]