AUSTIN — Harlingen High senior Jazmine Thompson became the RGV’s second gold medalist during Day 3 of the UIL state track and field championships Saturday, throwing her way to first in the Class 6A girls shot put with a personal best mark of 47 feet, 8 inches.

The podium finish marked the first of Thompson’s career in three state meet appearances, never finishing higher than sixth prior to today.

“It feel amazing,” Thompson said. “I’ve been working for this for three years. Finally coming here and getting the gold, third time’s a charm.”

Thompson sat on the outside of a podium finish through the first round of throws in the event, recording a mark 42-11.25 on her first attempt to put her in fourth.

The Wake Forest signee let it all out on her second attempt, however, shouting a battle cry heard across the stadium en route to her new PR.

The throw put Thompson in first through two rounds of attempts and the rest was history, with the senior thrower never relinquishing the top spot again.

“I’ve been through it,” Thompson said. “Senior year was hard. I guess I just let everything come out of me on that throw. It was kind of an accident. After I realized it was good. I just ended up breaking out.”

Thompson’s mark was nearly two feet further than her previous personal best of 45-10.75 inches set during the regional meet two weeks ago.

The throw was also over a foot further than the next closest competitor, with Klein Cain’s Tirea Reed coming in second with a mark of 46-04.5.

Thompson will go for double gold later this afternoon, still set to compete in the Class 6A girls discus at 1 p.m.

