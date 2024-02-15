Hidalgo ISD names Wheeler next head football coach/athletic director

HIDALGO — Hidalgo ISD named Jason Wheeler as its next athletic director and head football coach during a school board meeting Thursday evening.

Wheeler was Mission High’s defensive coordinator in 2023 and previously served as the head football coach at Sharyland Pioneer from 2014-2017. He has also been an assistant coach at programs including Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, San Benito and Hidalgo, where he now takes over.

Hidalgo’s athletic director and head football coach positions opened in mid-January after former athletic director and head football coach Steve Marroquin was reassigned after just one season in which the Pirates finished 0-10.

Wheeler was Sharyland Pioneer’s first head football coach in program history and coached the Diamondbacks to their first playoff appearance and district title in school history in 2016. He finished with a 23-19 record in four seasons at Pioneer.