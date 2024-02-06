HS Girls Hoops: Changes at McAllen Memorial; Regular season enters final day, gold balls and seeding on the line

McALLEN — With the girls basketball playoffs on the horizon, McAllen Memorial, a team headed to the playoffs has had a coaching change.

McAllen Memorial assistant athletic coordinator and girls basketball head coach Clarisse Arredondo is no longer in her positions because of a personnel matter, the McAllen ISD school district could not go into further details, McAllen ISD’s Marketing and Communications Director Mark May said Monday. Assistant coach Daniel Richardson, now interim coach, was in charge of the playoffs clinched Mustangs for their 50-47 loss to McAllen Rowe Friday night.

Arredondo helped lead the Mustangs to a playoff spot with a terrific second round turnaround after being outside the top four after the end of first round play in District 31-5A.

The Mustangs’ regular season ends today against PSJA Southwest, but likely faces a well put together Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week.

Season wraps up tonight

Brownsville Veterans has clinched at least a share of the District 32-5A title and can win it outright, most teams in the Valley have already, if the Chargers beat Edcouch-Elsa tonight.

Most playoff and title situations are set to clear up tonight, but Friday might be needed to sort out tough situations.

Edinburg High, the No.17 Class 6A team in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings, cruised to a District 31-6A title. Weslaco High also dominated its district and could cap off the district season undefeated when they face a San Benito team that needs a win to potentially avoid Edinburg High in the playoffs.

District 31/32-6A playoff matchups are not set yet and potentially need Friday to sort it out. Only the champs are sorted it out.

District 31-6A could end up with PSJA High, La Joya High, Mission High and Edinburg North in a tie at 5-5 and with split head-to-head records. Good luck with that.

Harlingen High is 6-3 in District 32-6A and faces 5-4 Los Fresnos tonight. San Benito is 5-4, a three-way tie for second with split head-to-head records is on the cards if the Greyhounds beat the Panthers and Falcons take down the Cardinals.

La Joya Palmview won its first girls district title in the school’s short history. They head to the playoffs with three Laredo schools from District 30-5A.

Edinburg Vela and Sharyland Pioneer are tied at 15-2 in District 31-5A. The seeding has been decided already by flip.

The Diamondbacks will be the first seed if they can beat rivals Sharyland High. Brownsville Lopez and Mercedes already flipped if they both end in a tie after tonight. Mercedes won the flip and will be third, setting up a potential meeting with Edinburg Vela, Lopez gets Pioneer.

Harlingen South and McAllen Rowe look set for a first round meeting.

Hidalgo won District 32-4A outright, Raymondville took second. Rio Hondo and Lyford split District 32-3A, but Lyford is the No. 2 seed after losing the coin flip.

Edinburg IDEA also cruised to a title in District 31-3A.

The UIL girls basketball playoffs begins Monday February, 12.