PORT ISABEL — One point is all that separated La Feria and Port Isabel during their first District 32-4A clash on Jan. 12.

On Monday, the Tarpons used a 3-point barrage to bury the Lions 72-55 in the rematch as Port Isabel secured the season sweep and clinched at least a share of the District 32-4A championship for the second consecutive season.

The Tarpons improved to 26-6 overall, 12-0 in district and extended their winning streak to 19-straight games. The Lions dropped to 20-8 and 10-2 in 32-4A.

Port Isabel knocked down 12 3-pointers as a team and outscored La Feria 34-23 to pull away during the second half. Christian and Jeffrey Smith both led the Tarpons with a team-high 19 points, while Aiden Sanchez added 15. Cleveland Smith added eight points and Shaun Moore had 7.

La Feria’s Kyle Aguirre had the hot hand early for the Lions as he scored 18 of his game-high 23 points during the first half. He scored the Lions’ first 11 points of the game during the opening frame. Evan Lopez added 12 points and nine boards with some big buckets down low, while Noah Rosales finished with eight points.

La Feria will look to bounce back against Zapata at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zapata High School. Next for Port Isabel is a matchup against Brownsville Harmony at 8 p.m. Friday at Port Isabel High School.

Port Isabel can clinch the District 32-4A championship outright by winning one of their final two games.