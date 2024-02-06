Check out the Valley’s team stack up in their respective district tables heading into this week. Standings are up to date as of the completion of Friday’s games.

 

Left to right, members of Brownsville Rivera and Harlingen High’s boys soccer teams. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 32-6A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Brownsville Rivera 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Harlingen High 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
San Benito 0 0 1 2 2 0 2
Brownsville Hanna 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
Los Fresnos 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
Weslaco High 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0

 

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s boys soccer team. (Courtesy Photo)
District 30-5A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 4 0 0 21 2 19 12
Laredo Martin 3 1 0 8 3 5 9
Laredo Nixon 1 0 3 8 6 2 9
Roma 2 1 1 14 10 4 7
La Joya Palmview 1 1 2 5 4 1 6
Mission Veterans 1 3 0 5 10 -5 3
Rio Grande City 0 2 2 2 6 -4 2
Laredo Cigarroa 0 4 0 1 23 -22 0

 

Members of Sharyland High’s boys soccer team. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 31-5A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Sharyland High 6 1 0 29 4 25 18
PSJA Memorial 5 1 1 20 10 10 17
Sharyland Pioneer 4 2 1 13 13 0 14
McAllen High 4 2 1 16 11 5 13
PSJA North 4 2 1 13 10 3 13
McAllen Rowe 2 4 1 8 9 -1 8
Valley View 2 3 2 15 17 -2 8
McAllen Memorial 1 3 3 10 15 -5 8
PSJA Southwest 1 5 1 9 21 -12 5
Edinburg Vela 0 6 1 12 19 -7 1

 

Donna North’s boys soccer team. (Courtesy Photo)
District 32-5A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Donna North 6 0 1 32 4 28 19
Brownsville Porter 5 0 2 16 7 9 18
Brownsville Lopez 5 1 1 24 11 13 16
Brownsville Veterans 5 2 0 9 6 3 15
Mercedes 3 4 0 8 12 -4 9
Weslaco East 1 3 3 6 11 -5 9
Harlingen South 2 5 0 7 18 -11 6
Edcouch-Elsa 2 5 0 9 32 -23 6
Donna High 1 5 1 8 24 -16 4
Brownsville Pace 1 6 0 16 13 3 3

Editor’s Note: District 32-5A standings have been updated to reflect five forfeited games by Brownsville Pace.

 

Hidalgo’s boys soccer team. (Courtesy Photo)
District 30-4A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Hidalgo 6 0 1 32 9 23 20
IDEA Pharr 5 3 0 26 12 14 15
Vanguard Beethoven 4 2 1 16 17 -1 14
North Mission IDEA 3 1 3 13 10 3 12
Grulla 3 3 1 10 19 -9 11
Santa Maria 2 4 1 9 19 -10 8
Vanguard Mozart 2 5 0 11 17 -6 6
Zapata 2 5 0 14 23 -9 6
Vanguard Rembrandt 1 5 1 12 17 -5 4

 

Progreso’s boys soccer team. (Courtesy Photo)
District 31-4A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Progreso 4 0 0 28 3 2 12
IDEA Alamo 3 1 0 22 13 4 9
Monte Alto 3 1 0 7 5 4 9
IDEA Weslaco Pike 3 1 0 11 14 12 9
IDEA Edinburg Quest 2 2 0 22 16 14 6
IDEA Donna 1 3 0 8 19 11 3
Raymondville 0 4 0 6 18 10 0
IDEA Edinburg 0 4 0 6 23 21 0

 

Members of Brownsville Jubilee’s boys soccer team. (Andrew Cordero | Special to RGVSports)
District 32-4A Standings
Team W L T GF GA GD PTS
Brownsville Jubilee 3 0 1 27 2 25 11
IDEA Brownsville Frontier 3 1 0 15 6 9 9
Port Isabel 3 1 0 10 5 5 9
La Feria 2 1 1 6 9 -3 7
Rio Hondo 2 2 0 9 16 -7 6
IDEA Brownsville Riverview 1 2 1 6 7 -1 4
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park 0 3 1 6 18 -12 2
Brownsville Harmony 0 4 0 7 23 -16 0

 

