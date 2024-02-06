Check out the Valley’s team stack up in their respective district tables heading into this week. Standings are up to date as of the completion of Friday’s games.
|District 32-6A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Brownsville Rivera
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Harlingen High
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|San Benito
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brownsville Hanna
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Los Fresnos
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Weslaco High
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|District 30-5A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|4
|0
|0
|21
|2
|19
|12
|Laredo Martin
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Laredo Nixon
|1
|0
|3
|8
|6
|2
|9
|Roma
|2
|1
|1
|14
|10
|4
|7
|La Joya Palmview
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Mission Veterans
|1
|3
|0
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|Rio Grande City
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|Laredo Cigarroa
|0
|4
|0
|1
|23
|-22
|0
|District 31-5A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Sharyland High
|6
|1
|0
|29
|4
|25
|18
|PSJA Memorial
|5
|1
|1
|20
|10
|10
|17
|Sharyland Pioneer
|4
|2
|1
|13
|13
|0
|14
|McAllen High
|4
|2
|1
|16
|11
|5
|13
|PSJA North
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|3
|13
|McAllen Rowe
|2
|4
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|Valley View
|2
|3
|2
|15
|17
|-2
|8
|McAllen Memorial
|1
|3
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|PSJA Southwest
|1
|5
|1
|9
|21
|-12
|5
|Edinburg Vela
|0
|6
|1
|12
|19
|-7
|1
|District 32-5A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Donna North
|6
|0
|1
|32
|4
|28
|19
|Brownsville Porter
|5
|0
|2
|16
|7
|9
|18
|Brownsville Lopez
|5
|1
|1
|24
|11
|13
|16
|Brownsville Veterans
|5
|2
|0
|9
|6
|3
|15
|Mercedes
|3
|4
|0
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|Weslaco East
|1
|3
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|9
|Harlingen South
|2
|5
|0
|7
|18
|-11
|6
|Edcouch-Elsa
|2
|5
|0
|9
|32
|-23
|6
|Donna High
|1
|5
|1
|8
|24
|-16
|4
|Brownsville Pace
|1
|6
|0
|16
|13
|3
|3
Editor’s Note: District 32-5A standings have been updated to reflect five forfeited games by Brownsville Pace.
|District 30-4A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Hidalgo
|6
|0
|1
|32
|9
|23
|20
|IDEA Pharr
|5
|3
|0
|26
|12
|14
|15
|Vanguard Beethoven
|4
|2
|1
|16
|17
|-1
|14
|North Mission IDEA
|3
|1
|3
|13
|10
|3
|12
|Grulla
|3
|3
|1
|10
|19
|-9
|11
|Santa Maria
|2
|4
|1
|9
|19
|-10
|8
|Vanguard Mozart
|2
|5
|0
|11
|17
|-6
|6
|Zapata
|2
|5
|0
|14
|23
|-9
|6
|Vanguard Rembrandt
|1
|5
|1
|12
|17
|-5
|4
|District 31-4A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Progreso
|4
|0
|0
|28
|3
|2
|12
|IDEA Alamo
|3
|1
|0
|22
|13
|4
|9
|Monte Alto
|3
|1
|0
|7
|5
|4
|9
|IDEA Weslaco Pike
|3
|1
|0
|11
|14
|12
|9
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|2
|2
|0
|22
|16
|14
|6
|IDEA Donna
|1
|3
|0
|8
|19
|11
|3
|Raymondville
|0
|4
|0
|6
|18
|10
|0
|IDEA Edinburg
|0
|4
|0
|6
|23
|21
|0
|District 32-4A Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Brownsville Jubilee
|3
|0
|1
|27
|2
|25
|11
|IDEA Brownsville Frontier
|3
|1
|0
|15
|6
|9
|9
|Port Isabel
|3
|1
|0
|10
|5
|5
|9
|La Feria
|2
|1
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|Rio Hondo
|2
|2
|0
|9
|16
|-7
|6
|IDEA Brownsville Riverview
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|IDEA Brownsville Sports Park
|0
|3
|1
|6
|18
|-12
|2
|Brownsville Harmony
|0
|4
|0
|7
|23
|-16
|0
*PLEASE EMAIL UPDATES AND CORRECTIONS TO [email protected]*