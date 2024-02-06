Check out the Valley’s team stack up in their respective district tables heading into this week. Standings are up to date as of the completion of Friday’s games.

District 32-6A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Brownsville Rivera 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Harlingen High 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 San Benito 0 0 1 2 2 0 2 Brownsville Hanna 0 0 1 2 2 0 1 Los Fresnos 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0 Weslaco High 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0

District 30-5A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 4 0 0 21 2 19 12 Laredo Martin 3 1 0 8 3 5 9 Laredo Nixon 1 0 3 8 6 2 9 Roma 2 1 1 14 10 4 7 La Joya Palmview 1 1 2 5 4 1 6 Mission Veterans 1 3 0 5 10 -5 3 Rio Grande City 0 2 2 2 6 -4 2 Laredo Cigarroa 0 4 0 1 23 -22 0

District 31-5A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Sharyland High 6 1 0 29 4 25 18 PSJA Memorial 5 1 1 20 10 10 17 Sharyland Pioneer 4 2 1 13 13 0 14 McAllen High 4 2 1 16 11 5 13 PSJA North 4 2 1 13 10 3 13 McAllen Rowe 2 4 1 8 9 -1 8 Valley View 2 3 2 15 17 -2 8 McAllen Memorial 1 3 3 10 15 -5 8 PSJA Southwest 1 5 1 9 21 -12 5 Edinburg Vela 0 6 1 12 19 -7 1

District 32-5A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Donna North 6 0 1 32 4 28 19 Brownsville Porter 5 0 2 16 7 9 18 Brownsville Lopez 5 1 1 24 11 13 16 Brownsville Veterans 5 2 0 9 6 3 15 Mercedes 3 4 0 8 12 -4 9 Weslaco East 1 3 3 6 11 -5 9 Harlingen South 2 5 0 7 18 -11 6 Edcouch-Elsa 2 5 0 9 32 -23 6 Donna High 1 5 1 8 24 -16 4 Brownsville Pace 1 6 0 16 13 3 3

Editor’s Note: District 32-5A standings have been updated to reflect five forfeited games by Brownsville Pace.

District 30-4A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Hidalgo 6 0 1 32 9 23 20 IDEA Pharr 5 3 0 26 12 14 15 Vanguard Beethoven 4 2 1 16 17 -1 14 North Mission IDEA 3 1 3 13 10 3 12 Grulla 3 3 1 10 19 -9 11 Santa Maria 2 4 1 9 19 -10 8 Vanguard Mozart 2 5 0 11 17 -6 6 Zapata 2 5 0 14 23 -9 6 Vanguard Rembrandt 1 5 1 12 17 -5 4

District 31-4A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Progreso 4 0 0 28 3 2 12 IDEA Alamo 3 1 0 22 13 4 9 Monte Alto 3 1 0 7 5 4 9 IDEA Weslaco Pike 3 1 0 11 14 12 9 IDEA Edinburg Quest 2 2 0 22 16 14 6 IDEA Donna 1 3 0 8 19 11 3 Raymondville 0 4 0 6 18 10 0 IDEA Edinburg 0 4 0 6 23 21 0

District 32-4A Standings Team W L T GF GA GD PTS Brownsville Jubilee 3 0 1 27 2 25 11 IDEA Brownsville Frontier 3 1 0 15 6 9 9 Port Isabel 3 1 0 10 5 5 9 La Feria 2 1 1 6 9 -3 7 Rio Hondo 2 2 0 9 16 -7 6 IDEA Brownsville Riverview 1 2 1 6 7 -1 4 IDEA Brownsville Sports Park 0 3 1 6 18 -12 2 Brownsville Harmony 0 4 0 7 23 -16 0

