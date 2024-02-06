LOS FRESNOS — The first meeting between Harlingen High and Los Fresnos saw the scoreboard light up as the District 32-6A powers traded basket for basket with the Cardinals ultimately pulling out a two-point win on their home floor on Jan. 12.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals and Falcons traded defensive stop for defensive stop as the 32-6A title contenders engaged in a slugfest with Harlingen pulling out a 54-47 victory at Los Fresnos High School.

The Cardinals improve to 30-5 overall and 6-2 in district, while the Falcons fall to 26-8 and 6-2 in district, creating a tie for first place in the District 32-6A standings with two regular season games remaining. The Cardinals own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Falcons after taking both of their district matchups.

“We hit 13 3s in the last game and it would have been difficult to match that tonight, so we knew we were going to have to do it on the defensive end of the floor. That was our focus leading up into this game,” Harlingen head coach Clayton Cretors said.

Harlingen held 22-21 lead at the break and come out of the locker room with a few hot hands. Ashton Barajas, Ruben Gonzalez and Luis Rodriguez combined to score all 17 for the Cardinals during the third to take a seven-point lead into the fourth.

The Cardinals came up with key stops down the stretch and Rodriguez kept the scoring up with six of his game-high 17 points coming during the fourth quarter. Gonzalez finished with 12 points and Barajas had eight off the Harlingen bench.

Los Fresnos’ JJ Salazar led the Falcons with an all-around effort, finishing with a team-high 16 points. Andrew Munoz chipped in with 11 points and Gio Galvan had six.

Los Fresnos moves on to host Brownsville Rivera at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Los Fresnos High School.

Harlingen, meanwhile, is slated to close 32-6A play against the only two teams to defeat the Cardinals in district — Weslaco High and Brownsville Hanna. Tip off between Harlingen High and Weslaco is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Weslaco High School.

“It’s going to be two great games against two very talented and well-coached teams. They got us the first round and I know our guys are itching to get back on the court and play those guys again,” Cretors said. “It starts with Weslaco on Friday at their house. I know they’ll be ready and I know we’ll be ready.”