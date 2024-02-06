The UTRGV baseball team learned Tuesday that senior pitcher Angelo Cabral is a Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference honoree as voted on by WAC head coaches.

Additionally, UTRGV was picked to finish sixth in the 11-team WAC.

An American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Central Region second team and All-WAC second team honoree last year, Cabral led the WAC and ranked 61st in the NCAA in ERA (3.22).

He also led the WAC and ranked 10th in the NCAA in victories, going 10-2, making him UTRGV’s first 10-game winner since Sam Street went 12-2 as a senior in 2014. Street was 10-3 as a junior in 2013.

Cabral ranked 94th in the NCAA and third in the WAC in WHIP (1.18), 131st in the NCAA and eighth in the WAC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.45), and 139th in the NCAA and third in the WAC in hits allowed per nine innings (7.93).

Cabral was a D1Baseball National Pitcher of the Week, a Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week nominee and a WAC Pitcher of the Week after racking up a career-high 15 strikeouts in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit, two-walk ball to beat Central Michigan on Feb. 24.

UTRGV received 59 points in the preseason coaches’ poll, five ahead of Sacramento State (54) and nine behind UT Arlington (68).

UTRGV opens the 2024 season at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 with Game 1 of a four-game series against Rhode Island. The full season schedule can be found at GoUTRGV.com.