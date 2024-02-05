EDINBURG — Edinburg Vela senior athlete Jaxson Shupe announced his verbal commitment to play college football at UTRGV on Monday.

Shupe was a Swiss Army Knife for the SaberCats during his three years on varsity, lining up on offense, defense and special teams.

He caught 27 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns as a senior, while also adding 12 tackles and one interception at safety. He brought in 18 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

The speedy 6 foot 2 Shupe displayed versatility on offense as both an in-line tight end and receiver in the slot or out wide. He finished his career with the SaberCats with 51 receptions for 936 yards and ten touchdowns.

Shupe is the second Edinburg Vela SaberCats football player to commit to UTRGV along with senior running back Jamal Polley.

UTRGV football will sign its first class in program history on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 7 with signing ceremonies taking place across the state and here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Shupe and Polley join Harlingen Marine Military Academy’s Mehkhi Blue and PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio as RGV high school football players to commit to play college football at UTRGV.