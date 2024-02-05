VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-6A
PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.
Mission High at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.
Edinburg North at La Joya High, 8 p.m.
District 32-6A
San Benito at Brownsville Rivera, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco High at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Hanna at Harlingen High, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Laredo Cigarroa at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial, 6 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.
PSJA North at Valley View, 6 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at Edinburg Vela, 6 p.m.
McAllen High at Sharyland High, 6 p.m.
District 32-5A
Mercedes at Donna North, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Pace, 5:30 p.m.
Donna High at Harlingen South, 5:30 p.m.
Weslaco East at Edcouch-Elsa, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Mozart at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.
Hidalgo at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Donna at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.
Monte Alto at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Weslaco Pike at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Port Isabel at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Riverview at La Feria, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DII District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio Christian, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 31-6A
Edinburg North at Mission High, 8 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.
La Joya High at PSJA High, 8 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at San Benito, 7:30 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at PSJA North, 6 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.
Valley View at McAllen High, 6 p.m.
Sharyland High at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Mercedes, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Mozart at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Beethoven at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Alamo at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Progreso at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at La Feria, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.
La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DII District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph at TMI Episcopal, 2 p.m.
