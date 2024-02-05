VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.

Mission High at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg North at La Joya High, 8 p.m.

District 32-6A

San Benito at Brownsville Rivera, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna at Harlingen High, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Laredo Cigarroa at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial, 6 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.

PSJA North at Valley View, 6 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Edinburg Vela, 6 p.m.

McAllen High at Sharyland High, 6 p.m.

District 32-5A

Mercedes at Donna North, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Pace, 5:30 p.m.

Donna High at Harlingen South, 5:30 p.m.

Weslaco East at Edcouch-Elsa, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

Hidalgo at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Donna at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.

Monte Alto at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Port Isabel at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at  Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at La Feria, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DII District 4

Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio Christian, 2 p.m.

 

Friday’s Games

District 31-6A

Edinburg North at Mission High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.

La Joya High at PSJA High, 8 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at San Benito, 7:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at PSJA North, 6 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.

Valley View at McAllen High, 6 p.m.

Sharyland High at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Mercedes, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Beethoven at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.

Progreso at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at La Feria, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DII District 4

Brownsville St. Joseph at TMI Episcopal, 2 p.m.

