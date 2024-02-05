Lisa Graves elected to South Padre Island City Council

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Voters on South Padre Island on Saturday elected Lisa Graves to fill the unexpired term for Place 5 on the City Council.

The city held a special election following the Dec. 1 death of Eva Jean Dalton, who was first elected to the seat in November 2018.

Graves faced off against Brad Robinson, Jennifer Stout and Tally Ragsdale and won with 57.17% of the vote.

Voters cast 311 ballots for Graves, 177 for Ragsdale, 33 for Stout and 23 for Robinson.

There were a total of 544 votes between all the candidates.