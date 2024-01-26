UTRGV Football hires Marcus Coleman as ST coordinator, CBs coach

UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush announced on Friday the hiring of Marcus Coleman, who was a Hall of Fame defensive back at Texas Tech and played 11 seasons in the NFL, including four with the Houston Texans and one with the Dallas Cowboys, as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Coleman has been coaching for nine years, including the last five with Trinity as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He previously coached in the Indoor Football League (IFL) for four seasons, as the head coach and defensive coordinator of the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2019, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Iowa Barnstormers from 2016-18, and defensive backs coach for the Tri Cities Fever in 2016. Coleman previously served as the defensive backs coach for the College Gridiron Showcase and the defensive coordinator for Pflugerville High School’s 7 on 7 team in 2015. He has additional experience as a scout, working with The Sideline View in 2013 and 2014.

Coleman also spent time working with the Baltimore Ravens defensive backs during training camp in 2023 and the Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers during training camp in 2022. His time with the Jaguars came after being awarded the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“Marcus Coleman is a slam dunk hire for UTRGV Football,” Bush said. “He spent 11 years in the NFL as a defensive back and playing on special teams. He will bring great detail and expertise to our young program. He obviously knows what it takes to get to the next level and will find ways to maximize the potential of everyone he coaches. Being a former Texas High School player and All-American at Texas Tech, he already has great recruiting ties across the state and will help bring some more top talent down to the Valley. We are extremely excited to add Coach Coleman to the Vaqueros Family.”

Coleman was a standout defensive back at Texas Tech from 1992-95. He was a First Team All-American in 1995 and an All-Southwest Conference (SWC) Consensus First Team selection. He was also a First Team All-SWC selection in 1994. Coleman left the Red Raiders as the Texas Tech and SWC career leader in interception returns for touchdowns with four, a mark that is tied for sixth in NCAA Division I FBS history, and most blocked kicks in a season (three). Coleman finished with 246-career interception return yards, the seventh best total in SWC history, including a career-high 87 in 1993, which ranked second in the SWC. He posted 256 career tackles, nine interceptions, and six blocked kicks. Coleman also earned All-SWC track & field honors in the long jump and triple jump.

He was named to the All-Time Texas Tech Football Team in 2008 and was inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

Selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, Coleman played for the New York Jets from 1996-2001, the Texans from 2002-05, and the Cowboys in 2006.

In 1999, Coleman led the team and ranked second in interceptions with six while also leading the Jets in return yards with165. He went on to earn his first NFL Player of the Week award with the Jets in 2000.

In 2002, Coleman led the NFL in passes defended with 30. Coleman paced the Texans in 2003 with seven interceptions for 102 yards, both of which were franchise records. He was the AFC Player of the Month in September 2003 and a Pro Bowl Alternate.

Coleman finished his time with the Texans as the team record holder for interception in a season.

Coleman wrapped up his playing career with 517 tackles, 25 interceptions, and two touchdowns.

During his time at Trinity, Coleman was responsible for defensive backs and special teams. In 2022, Coleman helped defensive back Trey King and safety Ezra Gore earn All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) honors. Coleman also coached return specialist BJ Stewart to All-SAA, All-Region, and All-American honors.

In 2021, Coleman helped King and Jeremy Irving earn All-SAA honors as defensive backs. Irving also earned Second Team D3football.com All-American honors.

During his time in the IFL, Coleman helped the Barnstormers win the 2018 United Bowl Championship with the No. 1 ranked defense in the league. Coleman’s defense ranked second in 2017. He also mentored defensive player of the year award winners in 2017 and 2018.

“I look forward to joining Coach Bush, the coaching staff, and the UTRGV community in this new and exciting endeavor,”Coleman said. “The chance to start a football program from the ground up and lay the foundation is a phenomenal opportunity. I believe in Coach Bush’s vision and I am excited at the prospect of mentoring young men and building something special here at UTRGV.”

Originally from Dallas, Coleman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and a Master of Liberal Studies from Arizona Stateas well as a certification in entrepreneurship from Harvard Business School. He played high school football at Lake Highlands High School.