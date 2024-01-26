Experience. Integrity. Judicial Fairness

I’m Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, and I’m running to be your Judge of the 476th District Court. This court oversees a wide range of cases, from family matters to personal injury, civil disputes, and various criminal offenses, including theft, assault, drug-related incidents, and even more serious charges like murder.

With over a decade of legal experience, through my work as an attorney, public defender, and judge, I have had the privilege of presiding over and litigating thousands of family, civil, and criminal cases. My unwavering commitment to fairness and justice extends to every individual who steps into my courtroom.

With your support, we can work together to create a courtroom that serves the residents of Hidalgo County effectively and compassionately. That is why I’m humbly asking for your vote to be your next Judge of the 476th District Court.

Election day for the Democratic Primary is on Tuesday, March 5 with early voting taking place February 20 through March 1.

­Education

Graduate – La Joya High School

Bachelor’s Degree – University of Texas Pan American

Doctor of Jurisprudence – Michigan State University College of Law

Community

Member – Hidalgo Bar Association

Former Director, Secretary and President – Hidalgo County Young Lawyers Association

Pro Bono Services – Legal Aid Private Involvement Program

Experience

Associate Judge of the Title IV-D Court, Master Court 1 in Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, and Starr counties.

Municipal Judge for the City of San Juan

Hidalgo County Public Defender’s Office

Mediator – Appointed by judges to settle cases

Owner – The Nereida Lopez-Singleterry Law Group

Learn more about my campaign on social media or contact me at 956-558-2828 or [email protected].

Political Ad Paid for by Nereida Lopez-Singleterry Campaign