RGV Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 1/9/24 – 1/13/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
Weslaco High (top left), Brownsville Rivera (top right), Edinburg Vela (bottom left) and McAllen Memorial (bottom right) at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photos by Andrew Cordero.

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Games – Jan. 9

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City 56, Mission Veterans 29

La Joya Palmview 82, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 48

Laredo Martin 59, Roma 41

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela 90, PSJA Southwest 50

McAllen High 70, McAllen Rowe 36

McAllen Memorial 80, PSJA North 25

PSJA Memorial 51, Sharyland High 39

Sharyland Pioneer 56, Valley View 50

District 32-5A

Brownsville Veterans 64, Harlingen South 44

Edcouch-Elsa 54, Mercedes 47

Weslaco East 72, Brownsville Porter 39

Brownsville Lopez 47, Donna High 40

Brownsville Pace 71, Donna North 29

District 32-4A

Brownsville Jubilee 56, Raymondville 55

Port Isabel 49, Hidalgo 38

La Feria 75, Brownsville Harmony 9

Zapata 48, Grulla 42

District 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA 53, Edinburg Vanguard 31

Edinburg IDEA Quest 63, North Mission IDEA 47

District 32-3A

Brownsville IDEA Frontier 86, Progreso 52

Rio Hondo 70, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 20

Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 65, Weslaco IDEA Pike 52

Santa Rosa 114, Monte Alto 41

District 32-2A

Santa Maria 77, Freer 50

District 32-1A

San Perlita 95, Bruni 27

TAPPS 5A District 4

St. Anthony’s 81, Brownsville St. Joseph 75

Non-District

Laredo LBJ 50, Mission High 30

Edinburg North 58, Weslaco High 42

STX Saints 51, Lyford 49

Friday’s Games – Jan. 12

District 31-6A

La Joya High 47, Edinburg High 44

Mission High 57, Edinburg Economedes 38

Edinburg North 80, PSJA High 34

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera 37, Weslaco High 26

Harlingen High 64, San Benito 42

Los Fresnos 72, Brownsville Hanna 69

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City 42, Roma 32

La Joya Palmview 72, Laredo Cigarroa 36

Laredo Nixon 94, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 18

Mission Veterans at Laredo Martin 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen High 67, PSJA North 31

Edinburg Vela 72, McAllen Memorial 56

Valley View 58, PSJA Memorial 46

Sharyland High 76, PSJA Southwest 44

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna High 51, Donna North 33

Harlingen South 58, Mercedes 35

Weslaco East 58, Brownsville Lopez 36

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Brownsville Jubilee 88, Brownsville Harmony 15

Port Isabel 40, La Feria 39

Raymondville 47, Grulla 41

Hidalgo 36, Zapata 26

District 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA 67, Alamo Vanguard 44

Edinburg Vanguard at North Mission IDEA, 7 p.m.

Pharr Vanguard at Donna IDEA, 7 p.m.

District 32-3A

Rio Hondo 65, Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 47

Brownsville IDEA Frontier 58, Weslaco IDEA Pike 33

Lyford 53, Progreso 32

Monte Alto 60, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 48

District 32-2A

Riviera-Kaufer at La Villa, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria 40, Agua Dulce 39

District 32-1A

Benavides at San Perlita, 7:30 p.m.

Lasara 48, McMullen County 33

Non-District

Alamo Macedonian Christian 63, Edinburg IDEA Quest 61

 

Saturday’s Game

TAPPS 5A DISTRICT 4

San Antonio TMI-Episcopal at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

 

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

District 30-5A

RIO GRANDE CITY 56, MISSION VETERANS 29

Rattlers                    22 10   16    8 —         56

Patriots                    10 10     5    4 —         29

RIO GRANDE CITY (56): Diego Martinez 20; Ezzy Garcia 12; Louie Falcon 11; Leo Lopez 4; Eduardo Cahapa III 4; Gio Valenciana 2; PJ Rodriguez Jr. 2; Roly Rodriguez III 1.

MISSION VETERANS (29): Mando 7 Galaviz; Carlos Delgadillo 6; Diego Serrano 5; Cornelio Enriquez 5; Tyler Davis 3; Josh Ojeda 2; Gabriel Felix 2.

District 31-5A

McALLEN HIGH 70, McALLEN ROWE 36

Warriors                  8   6   11  11 —         36

Bulldogs                 10 14   22  24 —         70

McALLEN ROWE (36): Jose Montemayor 13; Matt Campbell 8; CJ Menchaca 4; Sebastian Olvera 4; Jacob Patino 3; Jalen Sandoval 2; J.J. Menchaca 2.

McALLEN HIGH (70): D’Aundre Canada 21; Jackson Ramirez 13; Mario Villegas 11; Dylan Benavidez 9; Judah Rios 8; Said Esparza 4; Jalin Gilmore 2; Andres Barrera 1; Cash Frisby 1.

PSJA MEMORIAL 51, SHARYLAND HIGH 39

Rattlers                  6 16   10    7 —         39

Wolverines              9 12   20  10 —         51

SHARYLAND HIGH (39): Jaden Garcia 18; Jorge Guerra 9; Romario De La Garza 5; Ryan Salinas 4; Gavin Keith 3.

PSJA MEMORIAL (51): Damian De Leon 15; Ryan Reyna 10; Andrew Anzaldua 7; Ale Guerra 7; Angel Torres 6; Jared Garcia 4; Hector Martinez 2.

EDINBURG VELA 90, PSJA SOUTHWEST 50

SaberCats             23 17   23  27 —         90

Javelinas                1 21   21    7 —         50

EDINBURG VELA (90): EJ Avelar 21; Jordan Bustamante 12; Axel Garza 11; Diego Salinas 9; JP Olivarez 7; Derek Warkentine 6; Anthony Moreno 5; Owen Serna 5; Tristan Riojas 4; Luis Cruz 3; Junior Garcia 2; Aiden Lopez 2; Noah Lopez 2; Aden Ybarra 1.

PSJA SOUTHWEST (50): Justin Salazar 16; Jiann Almaiz 15; Angel Hinojosa 11; Caleb Torres 6; Diego Lopez 2.

McALLEN MEMORIAL 80, PSJA NORTH 25

Raiders                   2 10     5    8 —         25

Mustangs              16 21   23  20 —         80

PSJA NORTH (25): Jalen Ramos 7; Mason Lopez 5; Bryan Guerrero 5;  Cruz Fabela 5; Gunner Peralez 3.

McALLEN MEMORIAL (80): Mando Treviño 21; Danny Canul 20; Caden Keller 14; Jon Gonzalez 9; Jaelan Luna 6; Rudy Treviño 3; Nick Luna 3; Evan McGurk 2; Adolfo Castillo 2.

SHARYLAND PIONEER 56, VALLEY VIEW 50

Tigers                          4 16   14  16 —         50

D’Backs                       8 20   11  17 —         56

VALLEY VIEW (50): D. Sepulveda 14; J. Ventura 10; N. Mouton 6; H. Reyes 6; D. Justice 6; J. Uresti 5; N. Ramirez 2; K. Diaz 1.

SHARYLAND PIONEER (56): Matthew Maldonado 16; Josh Gaither 16; Julian Valdez 9; Edward Chavez 7;  Muhamed Shaath 5; Dustin Duty 3.

Non-District

EDINBURG NORTH 58, WESLACO HIGH 42

Panthers                 13   9   10  10 —         42

Cougars                  19 11   13  15 —         58

WESLACO HIGH (42): Jake Ramirez 11; Peter Cantu 11; Jeremiah Castillo 8; Chris Chavez 6; Franky Treviño 2; Lino Milano 2; Kai Fino 2.

EDINBURG NORTH (58): Josiah Cruz 19; Raul Palacios 15; Joseph Cruz 11; Dre Estrada 6; Richard Molina 2; Roel Palacios 2; Enrique Leal 2; Osmar Alaniz 1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR