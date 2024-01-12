RGV Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 1/9/24 – 1/13/24

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Games – Jan. 9
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City 56, Mission Veterans 29
La Joya Palmview 82, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 48
Laredo Martin 59, Roma 41
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela 90, PSJA Southwest 50
McAllen High 70, McAllen Rowe 36
McAllen Memorial 80, PSJA North 25
PSJA Memorial 51, Sharyland High 39
Sharyland Pioneer 56, Valley View 50
District 32-5A
Brownsville Veterans 64, Harlingen South 44
Edcouch-Elsa 54, Mercedes 47
Weslaco East 72, Brownsville Porter 39
Brownsville Lopez 47, Donna High 40
Brownsville Pace 71, Donna North 29
District 32-4A
Brownsville Jubilee 56, Raymondville 55
Port Isabel 49, Hidalgo 38
La Feria 75, Brownsville Harmony 9
Zapata 48, Grulla 42
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA 53, Edinburg Vanguard 31
Edinburg IDEA Quest 63, North Mission IDEA 47
District 32-3A
Brownsville IDEA Frontier 86, Progreso 52
Rio Hondo 70, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 20
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 65, Weslaco IDEA Pike 52
Santa Rosa 114, Monte Alto 41
District 32-2A
Santa Maria 77, Freer 50
District 32-1A
San Perlita 95, Bruni 27
TAPPS 5A District 4
St. Anthony’s 81, Brownsville St. Joseph 75
Non-District
Laredo LBJ 50, Mission High 30
Edinburg North 58, Weslaco High 42
STX Saints 51, Lyford 49
Friday’s Games – Jan. 12
District 31-6A
La Joya High 47, Edinburg High 44
Mission High 57, Edinburg Economedes 38
Edinburg North 80, PSJA High 34
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera 37, Weslaco High 26
Harlingen High 64, San Benito 42
Los Fresnos 72, Brownsville Hanna 69
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City 42, Roma 32
La Joya Palmview 72, Laredo Cigarroa 36
Laredo Nixon 94, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 18
Mission Veterans at Laredo Martin 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen High 67, PSJA North 31
Edinburg Vela 72, McAllen Memorial 56
Valley View 58, PSJA Memorial 46
Sharyland High 76, PSJA Southwest 44
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna High 51, Donna North 33
Harlingen South 58, Mercedes 35
Weslaco East 58, Brownsville Lopez 36
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Brownsville Jubilee 88, Brownsville Harmony 15
Port Isabel 40, La Feria 39
Raymondville 47, Grulla 41
Hidalgo 36, Zapata 26
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA 67, Alamo Vanguard 44
Edinburg Vanguard at North Mission IDEA, 7 p.m.
Pharr Vanguard at Donna IDEA, 7 p.m.
District 32-3A
Rio Hondo 65, Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 47
Brownsville IDEA Frontier 58, Weslaco IDEA Pike 33
Lyford 53, Progreso 32
Monte Alto 60, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 48
District 32-2A
Riviera-Kaufer at La Villa, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria 40, Agua Dulce 39
District 32-1A
Benavides at San Perlita, 7:30 p.m.
Lasara 48, McMullen County 33
Non-District
Alamo Macedonian Christian 63, Edinburg IDEA Quest 61
Saturday’s Game
TAPPS 5A DISTRICT 4
San Antonio TMI-Episcopal at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
District 30-5A
RIO GRANDE CITY 56, MISSION VETERANS 29
Rattlers 22 10 16 8 — 56
Patriots 10 10 5 4 — 29
RIO GRANDE CITY (56): Diego Martinez 20; Ezzy Garcia 12; Louie Falcon 11; Leo Lopez 4; Eduardo Cahapa III 4; Gio Valenciana 2; PJ Rodriguez Jr. 2; Roly Rodriguez III 1.
MISSION VETERANS (29): Mando 7 Galaviz; Carlos Delgadillo 6; Diego Serrano 5; Cornelio Enriquez 5; Tyler Davis 3; Josh Ojeda 2; Gabriel Felix 2.
District 31-5A
McALLEN HIGH 70, McALLEN ROWE 36
Warriors 8 6 11 11 — 36
Bulldogs 10 14 22 24 — 70
McALLEN ROWE (36): Jose Montemayor 13; Matt Campbell 8; CJ Menchaca 4; Sebastian Olvera 4; Jacob Patino 3; Jalen Sandoval 2; J.J. Menchaca 2.
McALLEN HIGH (70): D’Aundre Canada 21; Jackson Ramirez 13; Mario Villegas 11; Dylan Benavidez 9; Judah Rios 8; Said Esparza 4; Jalin Gilmore 2; Andres Barrera 1; Cash Frisby 1.
PSJA MEMORIAL 51, SHARYLAND HIGH 39
Rattlers 6 16 10 7 — 39
Wolverines 9 12 20 10 — 51
SHARYLAND HIGH (39): Jaden Garcia 18; Jorge Guerra 9; Romario De La Garza 5; Ryan Salinas 4; Gavin Keith 3.
PSJA MEMORIAL (51): Damian De Leon 15; Ryan Reyna 10; Andrew Anzaldua 7; Ale Guerra 7; Angel Torres 6; Jared Garcia 4; Hector Martinez 2.
EDINBURG VELA 90, PSJA SOUTHWEST 50
SaberCats 23 17 23 27 — 90
Javelinas 1 21 21 7 — 50
EDINBURG VELA (90): EJ Avelar 21; Jordan Bustamante 12; Axel Garza 11; Diego Salinas 9; JP Olivarez 7; Derek Warkentine 6; Anthony Moreno 5; Owen Serna 5; Tristan Riojas 4; Luis Cruz 3; Junior Garcia 2; Aiden Lopez 2; Noah Lopez 2; Aden Ybarra 1.
PSJA SOUTHWEST (50): Justin Salazar 16; Jiann Almaiz 15; Angel Hinojosa 11; Caleb Torres 6; Diego Lopez 2.
McALLEN MEMORIAL 80, PSJA NORTH 25
Raiders 2 10 5 8 — 25
Mustangs 16 21 23 20 — 80
PSJA NORTH (25): Jalen Ramos 7; Mason Lopez 5; Bryan Guerrero 5; Cruz Fabela 5; Gunner Peralez 3.
McALLEN MEMORIAL (80): Mando Treviño 21; Danny Canul 20; Caden Keller 14; Jon Gonzalez 9; Jaelan Luna 6; Rudy Treviño 3; Nick Luna 3; Evan McGurk 2; Adolfo Castillo 2.
SHARYLAND PIONEER 56, VALLEY VIEW 50
Tigers 4 16 14 16 — 50
D’Backs 8 20 11 17 — 56
VALLEY VIEW (50): D. Sepulveda 14; J. Ventura 10; N. Mouton 6; H. Reyes 6; D. Justice 6; J. Uresti 5; N. Ramirez 2; K. Diaz 1.
SHARYLAND PIONEER (56): Matthew Maldonado 16; Josh Gaither 16; Julian Valdez 9; Edward Chavez 7; Muhamed Shaath 5; Dustin Duty 3.
Non-District
EDINBURG NORTH 58, WESLACO HIGH 42
Panthers 13 9 10 10 — 42
Cougars 19 11 13 15 — 58
WESLACO HIGH (42): Jake Ramirez 11; Peter Cantu 11; Jeremiah Castillo 8; Chris Chavez 6; Franky Treviño 2; Lino Milano 2; Kai Fino 2.
EDINBURG NORTH (58): Josiah Cruz 19; Raul Palacios 15; Joseph Cruz 11; Dre Estrada 6; Richard Molina 2; Roel Palacios 2; Enrique Leal 2; Osmar Alaniz 1.