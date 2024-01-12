Boys Hoops Notebook: Mustangs, SaberCats set for showdown

EDINBURG — The Edinburg Vela SaberCats and McAllen Memorial Mustangs began the 2023-24 season ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the RGVSports.com Boys Basketball Top 10, respectively.

Since then, both the SaberCats and Mustangs have dominated their opponents on the court. Now, Vela and Memorial are set to lock horns in a pivotal District 31-5A matchup at 7:30 tonight at Edinburg Vela High School.

The defending District 31-5A champion SaberCats (21-5, 8-0) enter with eight consecutive victories and attack opponents with a well-rounded group. Point guard JP Olivarez is one of the top point guards in the Rio Grande Valley, and with a lineup laced with scoring threats, buckets come in bunches for the SaberCats. Senior guards EJ Avelar and Jordan Bustamante can beat defenses inside and out, while point forward Axel Garza is a force who combines finesse, skill and size to lead Vela.

The SaberCats’ five losses this season have come at the hands of Harlingen High (24-3) and four out-of-Valley teams in Boerne-Champion, Houston Clear Lake, Katy and San Antonio Madison.

McAllen Memorial, meanwhile, has ripped off 12 straight wins entering tonight’s matchup against the SaberCats. The Mustangs (18-4, 8-0) have tasted defeat just four times this season, all against out-of-Valley competition in Katy, Katy Seven Lakes, Laredo Nixon and New Braunfels.

The Mustangs are an experienced and well-balanced group led by the trio of guard Mando Treviño and forwards Danny Canul and Caden Keller. Treviño operates at his own pace leading the Memorial offense and is able to shoot from deep, finish inside and create for teammates. Canul is one of South Texas’ top shooters and crafty around the rim, while Keller brings non-stop action on the boards and inside both offensively and defensively for the Mustangs.

Vela and Memorial split last season’s head-to-head matchups, with the SaberCats taking the first meeting 55-37 before the Mustangs bounced back in the rematch for a 65-51 win.

6A DISTRICTS TIP OFF

Six-team districts 31-6A and 32-6A are set to tip off this week with a number of teams playing solid ball.

In 32-6A, four teams hold winning records, led by the Harlingen High Cardinals (24-3), who are currently riding a 19-game winning streak.

Los Fresnos also has hit the 20-win mark this season with a 20-6 overall record.

Brownsville Hanna (18-9) and Brownsville Rivera (15-7) have impressed, too, during non-district play.

Los Fresnos and Brownsville Hanna headline tonight’s 32-6A openers with a 6 p.m. start at Brownsville Hanna High School.

Edinburg North has proven to be the favorite in District 31-6A by building a 20-8 record in non-district action. The Cougars tip off district play at 6 tonight against PSJA High at Edinburg North High School.

LIONS, TARPONS COLLIDE

La Feria and Port Isabel have been a step above their competition in District 32-4A and are finally scheduled to collide at 8 p.m. tonight at La Feria High School.

The Lions (14-6, 4-0) are coming off a 75-9 blowout victory over Brownsville Harmony on Tuesday. La Feria used constant defensive pressure to force 23 steals and dished 23 assists offensively. The Lions shot 54% from the field against Harmony.

Meanwhile, defending District 32-4A champion Port Isabel (17-6, 4-0) has won 11 straight games and can take another step toward protecting its crown with a win over La Feria. Port Isabel is playing lights out defensively, surrendering just 36 points per game in four district wins.

