Lyford ready for Rio Hondo meeting after break

BROWNSVILLE — Lyford huddled together after beating IDEA Riverview 60-18 Friday afternoon in a District 32-3A showdown at Riverview to find out who their ‘Secret Santa’ is going to be, laughing and smiling after moving to 5-0 in district.

“These kids love each other, they do everything together,” Lyford head coach Teresa Gutierrez said. “They have team nights every week. The parents are really good to about alternating places where they have it. They are doing everything together all the time.”

Gutierrez said that because the players enjoy spending time with each other it makes her job easier. The Bulldogs had 10 players of their 12-player roster score. All cheering and celebrating for each other.

Lyford senior Heather May finished with a game-high 17 points while Brooklynn Burns had 12 and Brianna Garcia chipped in with eight points Friday.

May came into the season a little apprehensive about what was going to happen this season because of graduations, but is happy with the success and credits it to coach Gutierrez.

“She has been amazing with us,” May said. “She builds us up really good and helps us so much. Yes, when we messed up we were running those liners left to right, but that is what we need. I feel good with this team. I could not have asked for a better one. This is one of my favorites that I have ever been on.”

The Bulldogs have plenty of talented youngsters to go with upperclassmen to create a deep team for the Bulldogs and even Class 3A standards.

The Rockets had only six players, but performed admirably defensively against a Bulldogs team that was able to rotate a different five in if need be.

“We have 12 kids, everyone goes in and everyone has a role,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and May said the team has a lot of young talent that are playing well right now.

The UIL’s mandatory five day break is coming up and after it the Bulldogs have their biggest test in district next Friday.

“I think it is going to come down to which kids run and stay conditioned over the break, at the very least,” Gutierrez said. “We are going over to their house, but I feel confident we will do well.”

May also is confident especially because of the players Rio Hondo has graduated recently as well, but the Bobcats still have some of the most talented sub-5A players in the Valley and are also 5-0 in district.

“If we do what we need to do we can certainly go out and compete,” May said.

The Bobcats and Bulldogs meet at 12 p.m. Friday at Rio Hondo.