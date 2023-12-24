TSTC Surgical Technology graduate earns second degree, is offered job with area hospital

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Recent Texas State Technical College graduate Celestial Martinez decided to study Surgical Technology after her own positive experience as a patient at DHR Health in McAllen, where she has been offered a full-time job as a surgical technician pending completion of her internship there and passing the required certifying examination.

“I used to be a patient at their hospital a year ago,” she said. “The medical staff was great with me, and I want to give back.”

Martinez graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology during TSTC’s Fall 2023 Commencement. Previously she had earned an Associate of Science degree in Biology from TSTC.

“I was offered the job at the end of November, and need to pass my examination,” she said, referring to taking the national certifying exam through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

Martinez said her internship is preparing her for her upcoming job duties.

“I have learned something new every day and get the operating room ready for the next surgical procedure,” she said.

Onilda Garcia is a director of surgical services for DHR Health.

“Professionalism plays a big role in Celestial’s job in order to help the patient and do what is needed for a surgical procedure,” Garcia said. “She has worked under a lot of pressure with the issues that the patients have. A surgical technician has to be collaborative with the medical team. She’s doing a great job by doing that and will continue to evolve.”

Martinez is grateful for the help and training she received at TSTC.

“My former TSTC instructors did a great job by offering help with scholarships, job opportunities, hands-on assignments and reviewing surgical procedures,” she said.

Mark Braswell, a TSTC Surgical Technology instructor, said Martinez’s dedication will positively impact her work in an operating room.

“Her patients will benefit from her ability to comprehend medical knowledge and her hands-on technical skills,” he said. “That critical thinking is important for a new graduate.”

Martinez said she will continue to watch and learn as much as possible during the rest of her internship.

“I am going to observe the team of professionals I work with so I can become a skilled surgical technician,” she said.

According to onetonline.org, surgical technologists can earn a yearly median salary of $53,460 in Texas, where projected job growth for the profession was forecast to increase 18% from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology at its Harlingen campus.

For more information, visit tstc.edu.