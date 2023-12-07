The 21st Rio Grande Valley Volleyball All Star games will be played Sunday, Dec. 10 at McAllen High School. Game times: Sub 5A noon; 5A – 2p.m.; 6A – 4 p.m.]
Below are the rosters for the Class 5A East and West teams. The East will be coached by San Perlita’s Clarissa Castaneda. The West will be coached by Grulla’s Jayne Gomez and Zapata’s Theresa Villarreal. ALso, here are the links to the Class 6A and Class 5A rosters.
Sub 5A East
Alyssa Lee Graciani, San Perlita High School
Avery Knight, Raymondville High School
Sophia Pecina, Progreso High School
Esther Lara, Jubilee Brownsville High School
Emma Zuniga, Rio Hondo High School
Victoria Garcia, Progreso High School
Naomi Barrera, San Perlita High School
Victoria Vicente, Monte Alto High School
Valery Gonzalez, Port Isabel High School
Isabella Almazan, La Villa High School
Mia G. Picazo, Santa María High School
Natalie Rivera, IDEA Weslaco Pike
Mia Sayas, Raymondville High School
Heather May, Lyford High School
Dontalle Rodriguez, Lyford High School
Deliany Cortinas, Saint Joseph Academy
Railee Carvajal, La Feria High School
Sub 5A West
Gizelle Barrera, Grulla High School
Alyssa Flores, Zapata High School
Regina Acosta, IDEA Pharr
Abigail De La Mora, IDEA North Mission
Emily Hurtado, IDEA Quest
Monzerath Gamez, San Isidro High School ISD
Ashley Gonzalez, Harvest Christian Academy
Krisel Hernandez, Hidalgo High School
Yasuri Castro, Hidalgo High School
Genesis Moreno, Harvest Christian High School
Alexandra Aguirre, Juan Diego Academy
Fatima Montes, Grulla High School
Valeria Prishker, Hidalgo High School
Emilie De La Garza, Vanguard Academy Rembrandt
Karolina Martinez, Grulla High School
Layla Perez, IDEA Donna