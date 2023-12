The 21st Rio Grande Valley Volleyball All Star games will be played Sunday, Dec. 10 at McAllen High School. Game times: Sub 5A noon; 5A – 2p.m.; 6A – 4 p.m.]

Below is the roster for the Class 6A East and West teams. Check back for the other rosters

6A East

Shiloh Jones, Los Fresnos High School

Jakeida Ibarra, San Benito High School

Jennamarie Rios, Los Fresnos High School

Jazmyn Cano, Weslaco High School

Mia Ordaz, Los Fresnos High School

Aryanna Erosa, Rivera High School

Cassie Guzman, San Benito High School

Ameerah Gonzales, Hanna High School

Sofia Espinosa, Rivera High School

Hannah Rodriguez, San Benito High School

Zophia Blanco, Rivera High School



6A West

Emily Carranco, Edinburg High School

Mia Dominguez, PSJA High School

Victoria Gonzalez, PSJA High School

Johanna Montelongo, PSJA High School

Etsel Ramirez, Edinburg North High School

Fernanda Morales, La Joya High School

Alexa Carranza, PSJA High School

Abril Morin, Mission High School

Justice Cardenas, Mission High School

Maya Espinoza, Edinburg North

Karina Lucio, PSJA High School

Danica Rivera, Edinburg High School