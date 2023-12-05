The 21st Rio Grande Valley Volleyball All Star games will be played Sunday, Dec. 10 at McAllen High School. Game times: Sub 5A noon; 5A – 2p.m.; 6A – 4 p.m.]

Below are the rosters for the Class 5A East and West teams. The East will be coached by Mercedes High’s Leah Adame and Erin Ramirez. The West will be coached by McAllen High’s Estefania Portillo and Palmview’s Margo Cantu.



5A East

Kamryn Castillo, Harlingen South High School

Bryanna Narvaez, Pace High School

Diana Reymundo, PSJA Memorial High School

Leah Adame, Mercedes High School

Jackie Bibian, Mercedes High School

Makayla Lerma, Brownsville Veterans Memorial HS

Andie Lozano-Lomeli, Pace High School

Micaela Peralez, Weslaco East High School

Montserrat De Los Santos, Brownsville Veterans Memorial HS

Daniela Terron, Harlingen South High School

De’Asia Brown, Mercedes High School

Sadie Garcia, PSJA North High School

Valeria Juarez, Weslaco East High School

Melanie Ortiz, Porter High School

5A West

Alexia Arevalo, Palmview High School

Gabriella Torres, McAllen Memorial High School

Kamryn Pena, Rio Grande City High School

Madisyn Sosa, McAllen Memorial High School

Katherine Williamson, McAllen High School

Ava Cortinas, Rio Grande City High School

Chloe Rosillo, Mission Veterans Memorial HS

Kayla Salinas, McAllen High School

Tera Schumacher, Sharyland Pioneer

Anna Cecilia Benitez, Roma High School

Faith Arevalo, Sharyland High School

Jeslynn Flores, Palmview High School

Elaiza Martinez, Roma High School

Jaiela Garza, Roma High School

Leah Garcia, McAllen Memorial High School

Amare Hernandez, McAllen Memorial High School