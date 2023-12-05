The 21st Rio Grande Valley Volleyball All Star games will be played Sunday, Dec. 10 at McAllen High School. Game times: Sub 5A noon; 5A – 2p.m.; 6A – 4 p.m.]
Below are the rosters for the Class 5A East and West teams. The East will be coached by Mercedes High’s Leah Adame and Erin Ramirez. The West will be coached by McAllen High’s Estefania Portillo and Palmview’s Margo Cantu.
5A East
Kamryn Castillo, Harlingen South High School
Bryanna Narvaez, Pace High School
Diana Reymundo, PSJA Memorial High School
Leah Adame, Mercedes High School
Jackie Bibian, Mercedes High School
Makayla Lerma, Brownsville Veterans Memorial HS
Andie Lozano-Lomeli, Pace High School
Micaela Peralez, Weslaco East High School
Montserrat De Los Santos, Brownsville Veterans Memorial HS
Daniela Terron, Harlingen South High School
De’Asia Brown, Mercedes High School
Sadie Garcia, PSJA North High School
Valeria Juarez, Weslaco East High School
Melanie Ortiz, Porter High School
5A West
Alexia Arevalo, Palmview High School
Gabriella Torres, McAllen Memorial High School
Kamryn Pena, Rio Grande City High School
Madisyn Sosa, McAllen Memorial High School
Katherine Williamson, McAllen High School
Ava Cortinas, Rio Grande City High School
Chloe Rosillo, Mission Veterans Memorial HS
Kayla Salinas, McAllen High School
Tera Schumacher, Sharyland Pioneer
Anna Cecilia Benitez, Roma High School
Faith Arevalo, Sharyland High School
Jeslynn Flores, Palmview High School
Elaiza Martinez, Roma High School
Jaiela Garza, Roma High School
Leah Garcia, McAllen Memorial High School
Amare Hernandez, McAllen Memorial High School